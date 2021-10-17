springfield-news-sun logo
X

Student of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Courtney Kettler is the Student of the Week from Emmanuel Christian Academy. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Courtney Kettler is the Student of the Week from Emmanuel Christian Academy. CONTRIBUTED

News
By , Staff Writer
25 minutes ago

Name: Courtney Kettler

School: Emmanuel Christian Academy

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: Volleyball and bowling

Claim to fame/honors: National Honor Society, Honor roll, Student Government

Words you live by: “You must find happiness right where you are”- that one song from Moana

Toughest challenge: Being able to balance between high school, college, sports, friends, and family

Biggest influence: my mom

School-day rituals: going to school and then going home to work on college

What’s on your bedroom walls: records, paintings, and flowers

When I’m bored I like to… read a book or get coffee with friends

Favorite movie: The Princess Diaries

Person who would play you in a movie: Taylor Swift

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite musical artist: Wallows and The Lumineers

Favorite book: Too many, but The Book Thief is a good one

Favorite home-cooked meal: homemade pizza

Favorite restaurant: Panera

Whose mind would you like to read: my teachers

Place where you’d love to travel: Amsterdam

Talent you’d like to have: playing an instrument

Favorite school subject: English

Favorite athlete: Kerri Walsh Jennings

Favorite team: Cleveland Browns

Something in the world I’d like to change: how cruel people are to each other

Favorite high school moment: passing Physics

Favorite junk food: Goldfish

Best thing about high school: getting to see your friends

In Other News
1
Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy
2
Longtime Clark County Municipal Court clerk dies
3
Springfield commission votes to deny planned conversion of former IHOP...
4
Greenon School Board candidates share thoughts on priorities and hopes...
5
Coronavirus: Cases down again, but deaths continue to increase

About the Author

ajc.com

Amy Burzynski
Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top