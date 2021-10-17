Student of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Claim to fame/honors: National Honor Society, Honor roll, Student Government

Words you live by: “You must find happiness right where you are”- that one song from Moana

Toughest challenge: Being able to balance between high school, college, sports, friends, and family

Biggest influence: my mom

School-day rituals: going to school and then going home to work on college

What’s on your bedroom walls: records, paintings, and flowers

When I’m bored I like to… read a book or get coffee with friends

Favorite movie: The Princess Diaries

Person who would play you in a movie: Taylor Swift

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite musical artist: Wallows and The Lumineers

Favorite book: Too many, but The Book Thief is a good one

Favorite home-cooked meal: homemade pizza

Favorite restaurant: Panera

Whose mind would you like to read: my teachers

Place where you’d love to travel: Amsterdam

Talent you’d like to have: playing an instrument

Favorite school subject: English

Favorite athlete: Kerri Walsh Jennings

Favorite team: Cleveland Browns

Something in the world I’d like to change: how cruel people are to each other

Favorite high school moment: passing Physics

Favorite junk food: Goldfish

Best thing about high school: getting to see your friends