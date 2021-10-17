Student of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Name: Courtney Kettler
School: Emmanuel Christian Academy
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Volleyball and bowling
Claim to fame/honors: National Honor Society, Honor roll, Student Government
Words you live by: “You must find happiness right where you are”- that one song from Moana
Toughest challenge: Being able to balance between high school, college, sports, friends, and family
Biggest influence: my mom
School-day rituals: going to school and then going home to work on college
What’s on your bedroom walls: records, paintings, and flowers
When I’m bored I like to… read a book or get coffee with friends
Favorite movie: The Princess Diaries
Person who would play you in a movie: Taylor Swift
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite musical artist: Wallows and The Lumineers
Favorite book: Too many, but The Book Thief is a good one
Favorite home-cooked meal: homemade pizza
Favorite restaurant: Panera
Whose mind would you like to read: my teachers
Place where you’d love to travel: Amsterdam
Talent you’d like to have: playing an instrument
Favorite school subject: English
Favorite athlete: Kerri Walsh Jennings
Favorite team: Cleveland Browns
Something in the world I’d like to change: how cruel people are to each other
Favorite high school moment: passing Physics
Favorite junk food: Goldfish
Best thing about high school: getting to see your friends
