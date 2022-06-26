Stronger Together: Nonprofits partner to support Clark County students, community

Each organization has a different focus.

The New Carlisle Rotary Club, which was launched in 1972, has supported student scholarships and has built partnerships throughout the community over the decades.

The Barrett Strong Foundation was founded in 2019 following the passing of Northwestern Local Schools student Barrett Fitzsimmons, who was six-years-old when he was diagnosed with a type of liver cancer in 2016. He lost his battle with cancer three years later.

Now, the foundation works to raise funds and support research related to pediatric cancer. They also support scholarships for local students.

The third nonprofit, Tecumseh Strong, was formed after Tecumseh student Colling Griffin lost his battle with cancer in 2018. It is associated with the football programs at Tecumseh High School and has the goal of encouraging leadership in local players and encouraging players to give back to the community. The organization has provided scholarships and supports a youth program.

Following the success of the first Stronger Together last year, all three organizations are hoping to make the event an annual occurrence.

Griffith said that though all three organizations focus on different efforts in the community, they plan to continue their partnership for future years.

“The government can’t take care of everything for us. As a community it is up to us to take care of ourselves. People from our community can see those that are benefitting from this education and support,” he added.

Tickets for the event range from $150 for one to a table of eight for $1,200. More information regarding the event can be found by visiting strongertogether.one. Tickets can be purchased at one.bidpal.net/strongertogether2022/ticketing.