springfield-news-sun logo
X

Stronger Together: Nonprofits partner to support Clark County students, community

Jacob Berner, representing Tecumseh Strong, Brad Fitzsimmons for Barrett Strong, and Cindy Gracy, the President of New Carlisle Rotary Club partnered for a fundraiser event last year. All three organizations will be partnering again for their upcoming Stronger Together event in July. Submitted by Scott Griffith.

Combined ShapeCaption
Jacob Berner, representing Tecumseh Strong, Brad Fitzsimmons for Barrett Strong, and Cindy Gracy, the President of New Carlisle Rotary Club partnered for a fundraiser event last year. All three organizations will be partnering again for their upcoming Stronger Together event in July. Submitted by Scott Griffith.

News
By Hasan Karim
30 minutes ago

Several local nonprofits are teaming up for a second year in a bid to raise more than $75,000 that will be directed to student and community efforts in western Clark County.

The Barrett Strong Foundation, Tecumseh Strong and the New Carlisle Rotary Club will be hosting their second Stronger Together event on July 9. The goal is to expand the event, increase its attendance and surpass their initial fundraising efforts last year that saw each of the three organizations receiving $25,000.

This year’s event will take place right next to the Market at Evans Family Ranch at 11140 Milton Carlisle Road in New Carlisle. The goal is to serve up to 480 steak dinners, surpassing the 325 dinners served during the first Stronger Together in 2021. It will last from 6 to 10 p.m.

ExploreBEST OF SPRINGFIELD: All the winners from 2021 as this year’s contest begins

The initial idea to partner up stemmed from all three organizations having a common goal of supporting local initiatives, education and working with local students, said Scott Griffith, with the New Carlisle Rotary Club.

Griffith said that the rotary club started reaching out last year to Tecumseh Strong and the Barrett Strong Foundation in order for all three to work together, pull resources and establish an event that would raise additional money for each of the organizations.

Each organization has a different focus.

The New Carlisle Rotary Club, which was launched in 1972, has supported student scholarships and has built partnerships throughout the community over the decades.

The Barrett Strong Foundation was founded in 2019 following the passing of Northwestern Local Schools student Barrett Fitzsimmons, who was six-years-old when he was diagnosed with a type of liver cancer in 2016. He lost his battle with cancer three years later.

Now, the foundation works to raise funds and support research related to pediatric cancer. They also support scholarships for local students.

The third nonprofit, Tecumseh Strong, was formed after Tecumseh student Colling Griffin lost his battle with cancer in 2018. It is associated with the football programs at Tecumseh High School and has the goal of encouraging leadership in local players and encouraging players to give back to the community. The organization has provided scholarships and supports a youth program.

ExploreOhio impact: Attorney General files motion to impose ‘Heartbeat Bill’ abortion law

Following the success of the first Stronger Together last year, all three organizations are hoping to make the event an annual occurrence.

Griffith said that though all three organizations focus on different efforts in the community, they plan to continue their partnership for future years.

“The government can’t take care of everything for us. As a community it is up to us to take care of ourselves. People from our community can see those that are benefitting from this education and support,” he added.

Tickets for the event range from $150 for one to a table of eight for $1,200. More information regarding the event can be found by visiting strongertogether.one. Tickets can be purchased at one.bidpal.net/strongertogether2022/ticketing.

In Other News
1
Rocking Horse clinic opens new pharmacy to speed service for patients
2
Salvagnini debuts its expanded Hamilton manufacturing campus
3
COVID-19 vaccines available for Clark County children as young as 6...
4
Grant proposal could expand substance abuse treatment to local jail...
5
Clark-Shawnee substitute replacement levy slated for Aug. 2 ballot

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top