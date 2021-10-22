BEST OF SPRINGFIELD: Here are all the winners for 2021

You’ve spoken, and the Best of Springfield winners have been declared for 2021.
After tens of thousands of votes, we’re happy to announce our Best of Springfield for this year. The table below includes the winners, and continue scrolling for descriptions of the winners and second and third place in each category.
The winners:
|Category
|Winner
|Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility
|Mercy Health Oakwood Village
|Best Auto Repair
|Hooten Automotive
|Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer
|Bill Marine
|Best Bakery
|Le Torte Dolci Bakery
|Best Band or DJ
|DJ Chill
|Best Bar Food
|Station1
|Best Bar/Brewpub
|Mother Stewart's Brewing
|Best BBQ
|Rudy's Smokehouse
|Best Landscaper
|So-Low Cuts Landscaping
|Best Breakfast
|Ironworks Waffle Café
|Best Burger
|Five Guys
|Best Chinese Food
|Hung Lung
|Best Cocktail
|The Market Bar
|Best Coffeehouse
|Scout's Café
|Best Contractor/Construction Firm
|Kapp Construction Inc
|Best Customer Service
|Springfield Mobile Notary
|Best Dental Professional
|Springfield Smiles
|Best Dine-In Restaurant
|Stella Bleu Bistro
|Best Donuts
|Schuler's Bakery
|Best Employer
|Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
|Best Farmers Market Vendor
|On the Rise
|Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)
|Wright-Patt Credit Union
|Best First Responder (individual fire, police, or EMT professional)
|Sean Beedy
|Best Florist
|Schneider's Florist
|Best Food Truck
|EAT Food Truck and Catering
|Best Gym/Yoga Studio
|Springfield Health & Fitness
|Best Historic Landmark
|Frank Lloyd Wright's Westcott House
|Best Ice Cream
|Young's Jersey Dairy
|Best Italian Food
|Fratelli's
|Best Local Event
|Springfield Arts Council Summer Arts Festival
|Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio
|Leithauser Photography
|Best Lunch Spot
|Speakeasy Ramen
|Best Mexican Food
|Los Mariachis
|Best New Business
|Rose City Boutique
|Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner
|Dr. Alper Sarihan, DO
|Best Pizza
|Hickory Inn
|Best Place for Kids Fun
|Young's Jersey Dairy
|Best Place to Take Visitors
|COhatch Springfield
|Best Realtor/Real Estate Office
|Real Estate II Inc
|Best Salon/Spa
|Studio B Salon & Spa
|Best Steak
|Texas Roadhouse
|Best Tattoo Artist
|Golden Peso Tattoo and Piercing
|Best Wings/Chicken
|Roosters
Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility
First place: Mercy Health Oakwood Village
Operating since 1987, Mercy Health Oakwood Village includes a mix of independent living and assisted living options as well as nursing care. The 72-acre site includes a wildlife habitat and retirement cottages.
Already dog-friendly, the facility became one of the few in the state with a dog park for residents when it was added in 2019.
1500 Villa Road
937-390-9000
Second place: The Ohio Masonic Home
2655 West National Road
877-881-1623
Third place: Wooded Glen Health Campus
2900 Bechtle Ave.
937-342-3513
Best Auto Repair
First place: Hooten Automotive
Hooton Automotive offers free fluid level checks, 12-month and 12,000-mile warranty and same-day estimates. Services include automotive maintenance, engine repair, auto diagnostics transmission and electrical work for engines.
Other services include brake service, suspension service, alignments, exhaust and mufflers, air conditioning and heat service and tires.
2229 Larch St.
937-325-1116
Second place: Zima Automotive
4800 Urbana Road
937-342-3911
Third place: Rogers Garage
4040 Saint Paris Pike
937-399-2570
Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer
First place: Bill Marine
Bill Marine Auto Center has locations for Bill Marine Mazda, Bill Marine Volkswagen and Bill Marine Honda.
The group says that it “treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!”
420 E. Columbia St. and 579 E. North St.
888-348-3460 and 937-322-6754
Second place: Jeff Wyler
1501 Hillcrest Ave.
937-783-7030
Third place: Springfield Buick GMC
242 E. Columbia St.
937-523-0652
Best Bakery
First place: Le Torte Dolci Bakery
Le Torte Dolci is a European-style bakery with American flair. It has pastries, breads and cakes that are exciting and delicious.
In 2018, Le Torte Dolci was born, filled with tasty foods made fresh daily in small batches using quality locally sourced ingredients.
36B N. Fountain Ave.
937-617-2253
Second place: Schuler’s Bakery
1911 S. Limestone St., 2968 Derr Road and 457 E. Main St.
937-323-4900
Third place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC
1605 E. Main St.
937-505-3192
Best Band or DJ
First place: DJ Chill
DJ Chill, who by day is local firefighter Christopher Chilton, offers Not So Loud silent parties with silent disco, photo booths and DJ service for three parties in one.
Services include “Wedding, Silent Disco, Mobile/Video DJ, entertaining clients and guests with genres ranging from country, hip hop, dance, pop and radio music, to oldies.”
937-631-0986
Credit: Andrew Grimm
Second place: DJ House
937-450-1124
Third place: The Temps
Best Bar Food
First place: Station 1
With a kitchen open until midnight except for Monday, Station 1 has a full menu of options to satisfy whatever craving visitors may have. Options include sandwiches, subs, wraps, pizza, appetizers, wings, soups and salads.
A newly remodeled kitchen has made these specialties more efficient to serve customers. It has special events such as trivia nights every Wednesday and open mic nights on Thursdays, while Friday and Saturday nights offer live music on its patio when weather permits.
325 N. Fountain Ave.
937-324-3354
Second place: O’Conners Irish Pub
2200 N. Limestone St.
937-717-6915
www.facebook.com/OConners-Irish-Pub-193897423669
Third place: Bogeys at Rocky Lakes
3950 Springfield Xenia Road
937-322-3265
www.facebook.com/bogeys.bar.grill
Best Bar/Brewpub
First place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing
Located in a historic warehouse in downtown Springfield, Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company is a production brewery and taproom with a gorgeous outdoor patio. Home to year-round community events and live music, the brewery has established itself as a central gathering space for the city.
In the summer and fall, music festivals and food trucks spill onto the surrounding streets with visitors numbering into the thousands. In the winter, the brewery is home to the winter market, film screenings and other indoor activities.
109 W. North St.
937-717-0618
Second place: Station 1
325 N. Fountain Ave.
937-324-3354
Third place: O’Conners Irish Pub
2200 N. Limestone St.
937-717-6915
www.facebook.com/OConners-Irish-Pub-193897423669
Best BBQ
First place: Rudy’s Smokehouse
Meats at Rudy’s Smokehouse are smoked “low and slow” in the Old Hickory Pit Smokers to bring out all the great flavor and tenderness. They make all side dishes at Rudy’s to ensure a zesty, fresh accompaniment to your meal. A full slab of ribs, cornbread and collard greens with a cold refreshing Pepsi to wash it down.
Hidden behind those burlap sack curtains is a well-developed, highly trained staff ready to cater to needs inside and outside the location.
2222 S. Limestone St.
937-324-0884
Second place: Fat Racks Smoking Co.
937-360-4679
Third place: Christian Brothers Meat Company
1818 Fairway Drive
937-604-9943
www.facebook.com/ChristianBrosMeatCompany
Best Landscaper
First place: So-Low Cuts Landscaping
So-Low Cuts Landscaping has been in business since 2014, and services include weekly lawn mowing, landscaping services, spring clean-ups, fall clean-ups and low voltage landscape lighting.
Owner Dylan Stephenson writes: “Lawn and landscape has always been a passion of mine! There is something about transforming a property and making it look as beautiful as the home.”
4646 Eastridge Ave.
937-925-1516
Second place: Gillam Lawncare & Landscaping
8885 Old Columbus Road
937-568-0072
Third place: Buckeye Property Care
937-360-1174
www.facebook.com/OhioBuckeyePropertyCareLLC
Best Breakfast
First place: Ironworks Waffle Café
Aside from Springfield’s historic metal industry, the “iron” in Ironworks also refers to the use of a waffle iron, and serves to illustrate the personal history of co-founders Marcy Nesselroade and her daughter Ellie Morgan.
During Marcy’s middle adulthood and Ellie’s childhood, their family spent several years abroad in Europe, and the waffles of Belgium and the Netherlands permanently captured their hearts. Marcy and Ellie are passionate about bringing the experience of European waffles to their hometown of Springfield.
101 S. Fountain Ave.
937-412-0200
Second place: Olympic Coney Island
2039 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-505-6377
www.olympicconeyislandspringfield.com
Third place: Mundy’s Diner
920 Selma Road
937-717-1726
www.facebook.com/Mundys-Diner-1413146545463539
Best Burger
First place: Five Guys
Five Guys Burgers and Fries opened in Springfield in December 2013 as the local franchise of the chain that started in 1986 in Arlington, Va.
Five Guys burgers are hand formed in house and freshly prepared on a flat top grill. Buns are baked fresh with a secret recipe (of real ingredients) and warmed on a dedicated grill for the ideal toast. And users can choose as many toppings as they want.
1994 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-399-5000
Second place: The Ridgewood Café
1647 N. Plum St.
937-390-1119
www.facebook.com/RidgewoodCafeSpringfield
Third place: Myers Burgers and Wings
101 S. Fountain Ave.
937-514-0200
Best Chinese Food
First place: Hung Lung
Hung Lung has operated for more than 14 years in Springfield while offering a variety of Chinese food options.
Its description: “Our large menu offers many items to choose from and our quality makes us the best Chinese food in town. Our loyal customers love our convenient location for dine-in and takeout.”
1059 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-325-0438
Second place: Golden Chopsticks
2973 Derr Road
937-390-7818
Third place: Panda Chinese Restaurant
2133 S. Limestone St.
937-323-8812
Best Cocktail
First place: The Market Bar
Two friends with similar music taste and appreciation of art decided to open The Market Bar in 2020 to give Springfield a new downtown hangout space. It features handcrafted cocktails and live entertainment.
While drinking up to a dozen different cocktail choices, visitors experience music options including local acts and other unique things to do.
101 S. Fountain Ave.
Second place: Speakeasy Ramen
365 Ludlow Ave.
937-324-3722
Third place: Stella Bleu Bistro
20 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0478
Best Coffeehouse
First place: Scout’s Café
The cafe is operated by a group of Springfield families which recently added a drive-thru window to expand its offerings for customers.
On its Facebook page, it describes itself like this: “Our menu features all kinds of espresso drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, Americanos; frozen lattes (frappucinos), a selection of smoothies and frozen cremes; iced teas and hot teas. There will be kid-friendly drink options, so bring the whole family!”
1399 Moorefield Road
937-505-0660
Second place: Winans Chocolates + Coffees
32 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0268
Third place: Coffee Expressions
1111 N. Plum St., Suite 1
937-323-5282
www.coffeeexpressionsspringfield.com
Best Contractor/Construction Firm
First place: Kapp Construction Inc
Kapp Construction was founded in 1985 to “deliver quality projects that exceed customer expectations and create the greatest value for the construction consumer.”
The company’s services include design/build, general contracting, construction management, renovation/remodeling and maintenance and service contracts.
29 Mt. Vernon Ave.
937-324-0134
Second place: Beedy Plumbing Sewer & Drain
937-605-0177
Third place: Rowland Roofing
3847 Malaga Circle
937-323-8948
Best Customer Service
First place: Springfield Mobile Notary
This business helps with vehicle title transfer, insurance claim, medical, adoption, divorce, living will, power of attorney, handwritten letter or any document requiring a notarized signature.
Springfield Mobile Notary will come to any location of your choice and is available by appointment.
937-505-0149
Second place: Scout’s Café
1399 Moorefield Road
937-505-0660
Third place: Speakeasy Ramen
365 Ludlow Ave.
937-324-3722
Best Dental Professional
First place: Springfield Smiles
Springfield Smiles is a practice that integrates technology for service, including digital impressions, digital X-rays, digital pan diagnostic images, single tooth numbing, neuromuscular dentistry, advanced sterilization and intra-oral camera.
The practice can help with needs ranging from TMJ treatment, snoring and sleep apnea, general dentistry and orthodontics.
1980 Kingsgate Road, Suite A
937-390-3077
Second place: North Spring Dental
4937 Middle Urbana Road
937-399-3800
Third place: Springfield Gentle Dental
2540 N. Limestone St.
937-399-6177
www.springfieldgentledental.com
Best Dine-In Restaurant
First place: Stella Bleu Bistro
Stella Bleu Bistro is a fine dining restaurant that makes everything in house. Located in the historic Bushnell Building, it has introduced a number of new dishes recently, including butter chicken, salmon, spinach salad and and vegan beef burgundy.
The patio is available, weather permitting, and a robust dessert menu is available after the fine dining experience.
20 N. Fountain Ave.
937-717-0478
Second place: Speakeasy Ramen
365 Ludlow Ave.
937-324-3722
Third place: Cecil and Lime
227 E. Cecil St.
937-322-7950
Best Donuts
First place: Schuler’s Bakery
Schuler’s began operation in 1937 and has served generations in Springfield with a wide selection of sweet treats. With a story that has grown up along with the city, it offers more than five dozen options for donuts, pastries, cakes, cookies, brownies and more.
It remains Springfield’s “Home of Homemade”
1911 S. Limestone St., 2968 Derr Road and 457 E Main St.
937-323-4900
Second place: Le Torte Dolci Bakery
36B N. Fountain Ave.
937-617-2253
Third place: Dunkin’
1931 S. Limestone St.
Phone: 937-505-3949
Best Employer
First place: Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
Springfield’s only full-service hospital offers emergency services, maternity services, critical and intensive care, surgery and pediatric care. It has won numerous awards for its service, including The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers.
Springfield Regional Medical Center is a multiple-time winner in the Best Employer category.
100 Medical Center Drive
937-523-1000
Second place: LWS
202 N. Limestone St.
937-399-1100
Third place: Wright-Patt Credit Union
2097 N. Bechtle Ave.
800-762-0047
Best Farmers Market Vendor
First place: On-The-Rise
Not only does On-The-Rise provide delicious food for the Springfield community, it provides positive experiences for at-risk youth.
Here’s how it describes the program on its website: “Since 2002, On-The-Rise has served at-risk youth throughout Clark County, who have displayed deficiencies in life and social skills, have had academic difficulties, and have displayed behavioral issues. The multi-sensory programs offered at On-The-Rise facilitate extended learning opportunities allowing youth to gain life skills, social skills, and employment skills with the collaboration of many of Springfield’s resources.”
4177 Dialton Road
937-964-1402
Second place: Red Moon Ranch
12711 Broadgauge Road
740-604-0199
Third place: Pendleton’s
2175 Baker Road
937-399-1749
www.facebook.com/people/Pendletons-Produce
Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)
First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union
Wright-Patt Credit Union offers financial services to individuals, families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans and retirement solutions.
It has also been consistently involved in community sponsorships, getting involved with nonprofit organizations in the communities it serves, including Springfield.
2097 N. Bechtle Ave.
800-762-0047
Second place: Elliott Insurance
1317 E. High St.
937-325-2465
Third place: Huntington Bank
5 W. North St., 1175 N. Bechtle Ave. and 2961 Derr Road
937-325-9221, 937-324-2138, 937-390-1779
Best First Responder (individual fire, police, or EMT professional)
First place: Sean Beedy, firefighter and paramedic, Springfield Fire Rescue Division
Beedy is in his 21st year of service with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division and was the recipient of a department commendation award in 2020.
Second place: Chris Chilton
Firefighter and paramedic, Springfield Fire Rescue Division
Third place: Jeremy Linn
Battalion Chief A-Unit, Springfield Fire Rescue Division
Best Florist
First place: Schneider’s Florist
Schneider’s Florist, a family-owned and operated business, offers a variety of services including many types of floral arrangements, weddings, funeral designs, fruit baskets, gift baskets and more.
On its website, the business describes itself this way: “Because all of our customers are important, our professional staff is dedicated to making your experience a pleasant one. That is why we always go the extra mile to make your floral gift perfect.”
633 N. Limestone St.
937-323-4634
www.springfieldohioflorist.com
Credit: Bill Lackey
Second place: Netts Floral Company
1017 Pine St.
937-323-4101
Third place: Annabelle’s Blooms
937-360-9280
www.facebook.com/AnnabellesBlooms
Best Food Truck
First place: EAT Food Truck and Catering
This perennial favorite in Springfield is always serving a menu that matches the season and the weather. Made from scratch, those meals are served throughout the area, including breweries, festivals and more.
Keep up with the food truck on Facebook to see where they will be next to enjoy what they have to offer.
937-605-3417
Second place: Fat Racks Smoking Co.
937-360-4679
Third place: Christian Brothers Meat Company
937-604-9943
www.facebook.com/ChristianBrosMeatCompany
Best Gym/Yoga Studio
First place: Springfield Health & Fitness
With a mix of fitness classes, options to target weight losses and powerlifting, strongman and CrossFit equipment, Springfield Health & Fitness is a multi-time winner for Best Gym/Yoga Studio.
Also check out its Facebook page for videos about some helpful exercises from the variety of personal trainers who offer their expertise.
202 N. Limestone St.
937-325-9770
springfieldhealthandfitness.com
Second place: Champion City CrossFit
1105 Upper Valley Pike
937-504-9226
Third place: Planet Fitness
1503 N. Bechtle Ave.
(937) 324-2314
Best Historic Landmark
First place: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Westcott House
The product of legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the Westcott House was designed in 1906 and built in 1908. For years, it was an “undiscovered relic” with Wright’s legacy, according to the house’s website, but is now celebrated as an important part of Wright’s legacy.
The facility hosts a series of programs and events to celebrate its own history and other important facets of architectural history.
85 S. Greenmount Ave.
937-327-9291
Second place: The Heritage Center of Clark County
117 S. Fountain Ave.
(937) 324-0657
Third place: Hartman Rock Garden
1905 Russell Ave.
Best Ice Cream
First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
Young’s famously makes its own ice cream right on site and identifies a flavor of the week to provide plenty of variety.
Here’s how they describe their process: Ice cream is made 5-10 gallons per batch, adding flavors throughout, before freezing it immediately as one of the key steps. The finished product is then moved to the store freezers, where it’s finally ready to serve.
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road
937-325-0629
Credit: Bill Lackey
Second place: Hershey’s Ice Cream
1538 Moorefield Road
937-342-1136
Third place: Lee Ann’s Dairy Delight
619 E. High St.
937-561-4475
lee-ann-s-dairy-delight.hub.biz
Best Italian Food
First place: Fratelli’s
Opened in 2020 by brothers Peter and Dominic Catanzaro, Fratelli’s has taken the Best Italian Food crown both years of its existence. After doing extensive renovations to a space that had been home to multiple businesses, it serves lunch and dinner menus with many tasty options.
They continue to add new options and drink options with weekly specials as well.
42 N. Fountain Ave.
937-505-9387
Second place: Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
1630 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-323-4566
Third place: Mic’s Italian Restaurant
2384 Mechanicsburg Road
937-399-5074
www.facebook.com/Mics-Italian-Restaurant-359675661480930
Best Local Event
First place: Springfield Arts Council Summer Arts Festival
After being forced to cancel the 2020 event because of COVID-19 precautions, the Summer Arts Festival came back strong in 2021 with 18 nights of free concerts, theater and live entertainment.
Last summer’s event was the 55th in the event’s history, as the Springfield Arts Council stays committed to bringing the arts to the Springfield community each summer.
937-324-2712
www.springfieldartscouncil.org
Second place: Happy Half Marathon
Third place: Rotary Food Truck Competition
800-757-1677
Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio
First place: Leithauser Photography
Operating for more than 20 years, Leithauser Photography offers options that are both in studio and on location. From high school senior photos to weddings to photos that will help businesses promote themselves, they work with clients to find the best option that works.
Most of all, Leithauser works to find the unique personality that can come out in each of their sessions.
615 Kramer Road
937-322-2212
Second place: Andrew Grimm Photography
116 Lincoln Place
937-210-9363
Third place: Capture Queen Photography
937-343-1704
Best Lunch Spot
First place: Speakeasy Ramen
Speakeasy Ramen wins its second straight Best Lunch Spot award, and Yelp reviews also determined it was the top ramen in Ohio in 2020. It uses fresh local ingredients for its menu that changes frequently and users can follow on Instagram.
Brittany Waters, Speakeasy GM, has a simple answer for its popularity in such a short time: “There’s no other food like it in the city.”
365 Ludlow Ave.
937-324-3722
Second place: COhatch Springfield
101 S. Fountain Ave.
937-742-4191
Credit: Bill Lackey
Third place: Salato Deli
40 N. Fountain Ave.
937-342-3938
Best Mexican Food
First place: Los Mariachis
Los Mariachis opened its first location in Springfield in 1999 and later expanded to other locations, including to a larger space in Springfield in 2005.
They offer a great dining atmosphere with fresh, authentic Mexican food that has helped them again be named the best Mexican food in Springfield.
1815 E. Main St.
937-324-2066
Second place: Casa Del Sabor
1200 Vester Ave.
937-342-9441
www.facebook.com/Casa-del-Sabor-188262354706480
Third place: El Toro
2100 S. Limestone St. and 1781 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-325-7898, 937-342-9015
Best New Business
First place: Rose City Boutique
Rose City Boutique opened in November 2020 with more than a dozen small businesses represented for local impact. You find everything from jewelry, art, home decor, artisan items, paint and supplies and much more.
Their website includes a helpful menu of items available, and workshops are available to help you make beautiful items.
115 E. Ward St.
937-203-8220
Credit: Bill Lackey
Second place: Krazy Daze
3674 E. National Road
937-244-9055
Third place: Springfield Mobile Notary
937-505-0149
Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner
First place: Dr. Alper Sarihan, DO
Sarihan was educated locally, graduating from Springfield North High School and Wittenberg University before earning his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. He practices at Northside Family Physicians, which he co-founded in 1998.
From his bio: “He is currently Board Certified in Family Medicine. He and his wife Jennifer, live in the Clark County area with their three children, Alexander, Drew, and Jillian.”
280 Red Coach Drive
937-399-3010
Second place: Marvin M. Narcelles, MD
2105 E. High St.
937-324-8200
Third place: Shawn Osterholt, MD, FACOG
1108 Vester Ave.
937-399-7100
Best Pizza
First place: Hickory Inn
It’s now five straight Best Pizza awards for Hickory Inn. A Springfield staple since it opened in 1947, patrons love the log cabin style and the selection of specialty pizzas.
From its website: “In keeping with the family ‘theme,’ the menu offers children’s selections, as well as sandwiches, soups and a variety of dinners and pizzas. At the cozy bar, patrons can enjoy a meal and watch a sporting event on the flat screen TV.”
652 N. Limestone St.
937-323-1779
Second place: Mikey’s Pizza
406 W. Harding Road
937-398-1700
www.facebook.com/mikeyspizzeria
Third place: Station 1
325 N. Fountain Ave.
937-324-3354
Best Place for Kids Fun
First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
Aside from the amazing ice cream, there are so many things to do at Young’s. You have the miniature golf, batting cages, driving range, barrel rise, fast slide and kiddie corral.
For even more, you can visit the working dairy farm with the friendly goats, cows and other farm animals that make for fun for anyone in the family, especially those young kids.
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road
937-325-0629
Second place: Splash Zone Aquatic Center
300 Eagle City Road
937-324-7665
Third place: Snyder Park
1900 Park St.
937-328-7275
Best Place to Take Visitors
First place: COhatch Springfield
What doesn’t COhatch Springfield have? There are the office spaces for coworking and community impact programs, meeting areas for all kinds of needs and The Market, the modern take on Myer’s Market.
In The Market, you can find nine local vendors for food, drinks and other enjoyment. There is beer, cocktails, pizza, healthy food options, sushi, waffles, burgers and more, as you also enjoy live music.
101 S. Fountain Ave.
937-742-4191
Second place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road
937-325-0629
Third place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing
109 W. North St.
937-717-0618
Best Realtor/Real Estate Office
First place: Real Estate II Inc
Real Estate II has been operating in Springfield since 1979, covering everything from residential sales to farm and commercial property.
As the business describes itself on its website: “Our agents are deeply involved in the community through events, charities, boards, schools and worship. We pledge to provide the highest possible levels of professionalism, service, value and results. Real Estate II, Where our customers are #1!”
1140 E. Home Road
937-390-3119
Second place: HER, REALTORS
1110 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-324-5756
Third place: Always Sunny
1219 W. First St.
937-505-9233
Best Salon/Spa
First place: Studio B Salon & Spa
Using the motto “Be where it’s all about family,” Studio B offers a variety of packages to find exactly what you’re looking for. You can choose from hair services to nails to facials to treat yourself.
Their message: “Whether you are coming in for a quick haircut, a pedicure, or just to hang out, our team wants you to enjoy every moment.”
306 N. Limestone St.
937-460-7244
Second place: Bombshell Beauty Parlor
20 W. Columbia St.
937-460-7217
www.facebook.com/BombshellBeautyParlor937
Third place: Nice Cuts Barber Shop
1207 Mitchell Blvd.
937-244-9886
www.facebook.com/NICECUTSBARBERSHOPOHIO
Best Steak
First place: Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse locations are known for their hand-cut steaks, ribs and tasty sides, and the Springfield location definitely matches that. You have your choice of mouth-watering steaks just how you want them.
Among the favorites are the sirloin, New York strip, Dallas filet and the porterhouse T-bone, which are made to order just how you like.
1750 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-322-6500
Second place: Cecil and Lime
227 E. Cecil St.
937-322-7950
Third place: Hickory Inn
652 N. Limestone St.
937-323-1779
Best Tattoo Artist
First place: Golden Peso Tattoo and Piercing
Formerly Flesh to Fantasy Springfield, Golden Peso “is a custom tattoo and piercing shop located in the heart of Springfield, Ohio,” it says on Facebook. You can see examples of their variety of work on Facebook and Instagram, as well.
They also have an updated selection of jewelry to add to their offerings.
1588 E. Main St.
937-917-8418
www.facebook.com/goldenpesotattooshop
Second place: Rose City Tattoo
1145 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-505-9406
Third place: Chris Powell Tattoos
Best Wings/Chicken
First place: Roosters
Started in 1988, Roosters has a mission that is “the dedication to providing a fun, casual atmosphere for our employees and guests. Honesty, integrity, dependability and personality are the cornerstones to the foundation of our business.”
The same goes for the Springfield location, with fresh wings, hand-breaded and cooked in 100% zero trans fat soy oil and tossed in one of their signature sauce flavors.
1720 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-717-5409
Second place: Buffalo Wild Wings
1960 N. Bechtle Ave.
937-390-9464
Third place: Station 1
325 N. Fountain Ave.
937-324-3354