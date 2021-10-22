BEST OF SPRINGFIELD: Here are all the winners for 2021

Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility

First place: Mercy Health Oakwood Village

Operating since 1987, Mercy Health Oakwood Village includes a mix of independent living and assisted living options as well as nursing care. The 72-acre site includes a wildlife habitat and retirement cottages.

Already dog-friendly, the facility became one of the few in the state with a dog park for residents when it was added in 2019.

1500 Villa Road

937-390-9000

www.mercy.com

Second place: The Ohio Masonic Home

2655 West National Road

877-881-1623

ohiomasonichome.org

Third place: Wooded Glen Health Campus

2900 Bechtle Ave.

937-342-3513

www.trilogyhs.com

Best Auto Repair

First place: Hooten Automotive

Hooton Automotive offers free fluid level checks, 12-month and 12,000-mile warranty and same-day estimates. Services include automotive maintenance, engine repair, auto diagnostics transmission and electrical work for engines.

Other services include brake service, suspension service, alignments, exhaust and mufflers, air conditioning and heat service and tires.

2229 Larch St.

937-325-1116

www.hootenauto.com

Second place: Zima Automotive

4800 Urbana Road

937-342-3911

zimaautomotive.com

Third place: Rogers Garage

4040 Saint Paris Pike

937-399-2570

rogersgarage.com

Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer

First place: Bill Marine

Bill Marine Auto Center has locations for Bill Marine Mazda, Bill Marine Volkswagen and Bill Marine Honda.

The group says that it “treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!”

420 E. Columbia St. and 579 E. North St.

888-348-3460 and 937-322-6754

www.billmarine.com

Second place: Jeff Wyler

1501 Hillcrest Ave.

937-783-7030

jeffwylerspringfield.com

Third place: Springfield Buick GMC

242 E. Columbia St.

937-523-0652

www.springfieldgm.com

Best Bakery

First place: Le Torte Dolci Bakery

Le Torte Dolci is a European-style bakery with American flair. It has pastries, breads and cakes that are exciting and delicious.

In 2018, Le Torte Dolci was born, filled with tasty foods made fresh daily in small batches using quality locally sourced ingredients.

36B N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

letortedolci.com

Second place: Schuler’s Bakery

1911 S. Limestone St., 2968 Derr Road and 457 E. Main St.

937-323-4900

www.schulersbakery.com

Third place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

1605 E. Main St.

937-505-3192

www.facebook.com/dsweetstoyou

Best Band or DJ

First place: DJ Chill

DJ Chill, who by day is local firefighter Christopher Chilton, offers Not So Loud silent parties with silent disco, photo booths and DJ service for three parties in one.

Services include “Wedding, Silent Disco, Mobile/Video DJ, entertaining clients and guests with genres ranging from country, hip hop, dance, pop and radio music, to oldies.”

937-631-0986

www.facebook.com/iamvdjchill

Second place: DJ House

937-450-1124

thehouse-experience.com

Third place: The Temps

tempsband@gmail.com

www.thetempslive.com

Best Bar Food

First place: Station 1

With a kitchen open until midnight except for Monday, Station 1 has a full menu of options to satisfy whatever craving visitors may have. Options include sandwiches, subs, wraps, pizza, appetizers, wings, soups and salads.

A newly remodeled kitchen has made these specialties more efficient to serve customers. It has special events such as trivia nights every Wednesday and open mic nights on Thursdays, while Friday and Saturday nights offer live music on its patio when weather permits.

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

www.stationonespringfield.com

Second place: O’Conners Irish Pub

2200 N. Limestone St.

937-717-6915

www.facebook.com/OConners-Irish-Pub-193897423669

Third place: Bogeys at Rocky Lakes

3950 Springfield Xenia Road

937-322-3265

www.facebook.com/bogeys.bar.grill

Best Bar/Brewpub

First place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing

Located in a historic warehouse in downtown Springfield, Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company is a production brewery and taproom with a gorgeous outdoor patio. Home to year-round community events and live music, the brewery has established itself as a central gathering space for the city.

In the summer and fall, music festivals and food trucks spill onto the surrounding streets with visitors numbering into the thousands. In the winter, the brewery is home to the winter market, film screenings and other indoor activities.

109 W. North St.

937-717-0618

www.motherstewartsbrewing.com

Second place: Station 1

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

www.stationonespringfield.com

Third place: O’Conners Irish Pub

2200 N. Limestone St.

937-717-6915

www.facebook.com/OConners-Irish-Pub-193897423669

Best BBQ

First place: Rudy’s Smokehouse

Meats at Rudy’s Smokehouse are smoked “low and slow” in the Old Hickory Pit Smokers to bring out all the great flavor and tenderness. They make all side dishes at Rudy’s to ensure a zesty, fresh accompaniment to your meal. A full slab of ribs, cornbread and collard greens with a cold refreshing Pepsi to wash it down.

Hidden behind those burlap sack curtains is a well-developed, highly trained staff ready to cater to needs inside and outside the location.

2222 S. Limestone St.

937-324-0884

www.rudyssmokehouse.com

Second place: Fat Racks Smoking Co.

937-360-4679

www.fatrackssmoking.com

Third place: Christian Brothers Meat Company

1818 Fairway Drive

937-604-9943

www.facebook.com/ChristianBrosMeatCompany

Best Landscaper

First place: So-Low Cuts Landscaping

So-Low Cuts Landscaping has been in business since 2014, and services include weekly lawn mowing, landscaping services, spring clean-ups, fall clean-ups and low voltage landscape lighting.

Owner Dylan Stephenson writes: “Lawn and landscape has always been a passion of mine! There is something about transforming a property and making it look as beautiful as the home.”

4646 Eastridge Ave.

937-925-1516

www.solowcutslandscaping.com

Second place: Gillam Lawncare & Landscaping

8885 Old Columbus Road

937-568-0072

gillamlawncare.com

Third place: Buckeye Property Care

937-360-1174

www.facebook.com/OhioBuckeyePropertyCareLLC

Best Breakfast

First place: Ironworks Waffle Café

Aside from Springfield’s historic metal industry, the “iron” in Ironworks also refers to the use of a waffle iron, and serves to illustrate the personal history of co-founders Marcy Nesselroade and her daughter Ellie Morgan.

During Marcy’s middle adulthood and Ellie’s childhood, their family spent several years abroad in Europe, and the waffles of Belgium and the Netherlands permanently captured their hearts. Marcy and Ellie are passionate about bringing the experience of European waffles to their hometown of Springfield.

101 S. Fountain Ave.

937-412-0200

ironworkswafflecafe.com

Second place: Olympic Coney Island

2039 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-505-6377

www.olympicconeyislandspringfield.com

Third place: Mundy’s Diner

920 Selma Road

937-717-1726

www.facebook.com/Mundys-Diner-1413146545463539

Best Burger

First place: Five Guys

Five Guys Burgers and Fries opened in Springfield in December 2013 as the local franchise of the chain that started in 1986 in Arlington, Va.

Five Guys burgers are hand formed in house and freshly prepared on a flat top grill. Buns are baked fresh with a secret recipe (of real ingredients) and warmed on a dedicated grill for the ideal toast. And users can choose as many toppings as they want.

1994 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-399-5000

www.fiveguys.com

Second place: The Ridgewood Café

1647 N. Plum St.

937-390-1119

www.facebook.com/RidgewoodCafeSpringfield

Third place: Myers Burgers and Wings

101 S. Fountain Ave.

937-514-0200

www.myersburgersandwings.com

Best Chinese Food

First place: Hung Lung

Hung Lung has operated for more than 14 years in Springfield while offering a variety of Chinese food options.

Its description: “Our large menu offers many items to choose from and our quality makes us the best Chinese food in town. Our loyal customers love our convenient location for dine-in and takeout.”

1059 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-325-0438

www.hunglungonline.com

Second place: Golden Chopsticks

2973 Derr Road

937-390-7818

www.goldenchopsticksohio.com

Third place: Panda Chinese Restaurant

2133 S. Limestone St.

937-323-8812

www.pandaspringfield.com

Best Cocktail

First place: The Market Bar

Two friends with similar music taste and appreciation of art decided to open The Market Bar in 2020 to give Springfield a new downtown hangout space. It features handcrafted cocktails and live entertainment.

While drinking up to a dozen different cocktail choices, visitors experience music options including local acts and other unique things to do.

101 S. Fountain Ave.

www.themarketbar.live

Second place: Speakeasy Ramen

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

speakeasyramen.com

Third place: Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

www.stellableubistro.com

Best Coffeehouse

First place: Scout’s Café

The cafe is operated by a group of Springfield families which recently added a drive-thru window to expand its offerings for customers.

On its Facebook page, it describes itself like this: “Our menu features all kinds of espresso drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, Americanos; frozen lattes (frappucinos), a selection of smoothies and frozen cremes; iced teas and hot teas. There will be kid-friendly drink options, so bring the whole family!”

1399 Moorefield Road

937-505-0660

www.facebook.com/scoutscafe

Second place: Winans Chocolates + Coffees

32 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0268

www.winanscandies.com

Third place: Coffee Expressions

1111 N. Plum St., Suite 1

937-323-5282

www.coffeeexpressionsspringfield.com

Best Contractor/Construction Firm

First place: Kapp Construction Inc

Kapp Construction was founded in 1985 to “deliver quality projects that exceed customer expectations and create the greatest value for the construction consumer.”

The company’s services include design/build, general contracting, construction management, renovation/remodeling and maintenance and service contracts.

29 Mt. Vernon Ave.

937-324-0134

kappconstruction.com

Second place: Beedy Plumbing Sewer & Drain

937-605-0177

beedyplumbing.com

Third place: Rowland Roofing

3847 Malaga Circle

937-323-8948

rowlandroofingllc.com

Best Customer Service

First place: Springfield Mobile Notary

This business helps with vehicle title transfer, insurance claim, medical, adoption, divorce, living will, power of attorney, handwritten letter or any document requiring a notarized signature.

Springfield Mobile Notary will come to any location of your choice and is available by appointment.

937-505-0149

springfieldmobilenotary.com

Second place: Scout’s Café

1399 Moorefield Road

937-505-0660

www.facebook.com/scoutscafe

Third place: Speakeasy Ramen

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

speakeasyramen.com

Best Dental Professional

First place: Springfield Smiles

Springfield Smiles is a practice that integrates technology for service, including digital impressions, digital X-rays, digital pan diagnostic images, single tooth numbing, neuromuscular dentistry, advanced sterilization and intra-oral camera.

The practice can help with needs ranging from TMJ treatment, snoring and sleep apnea, general dentistry and orthodontics.

1980 Kingsgate Road, Suite A

937-390-3077

www.springfieldsmilesdds.com

Second place: North Spring Dental

4937 Middle Urbana Road

937-399-3800

northspringdental.com

Third place: Springfield Gentle Dental

2540 N. Limestone St.

937-399-6177

www.springfieldgentledental.com

Best Dine-In Restaurant

First place: Stella Bleu Bistro

Stella Bleu Bistro is a fine dining restaurant that makes everything in house. Located in the historic Bushnell Building, it has introduced a number of new dishes recently, including butter chicken, salmon, spinach salad and and vegan beef burgundy.

The patio is available, weather permitting, and a robust dessert menu is available after the fine dining experience.

20 N. Fountain Ave.

937-717-0478

www.stellableubistro.com

Second place: Speakeasy Ramen

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

speakeasyramen.com

Third place: Cecil and Lime

227 E. Cecil St.

937-322-7950

www.cecilandlime.com

Best Donuts

First place: Schuler’s Bakery

Schuler’s began operation in 1937 and has served generations in Springfield with a wide selection of sweet treats. With a story that has grown up along with the city, it offers more than five dozen options for donuts, pastries, cakes, cookies, brownies and more.

It remains Springfield’s “Home of Homemade”

1911 S. Limestone St., 2968 Derr Road and 457 E Main St.

937-323-4900

www.schulersbakery.com

Second place: Le Torte Dolci Bakery

36B N. Fountain Ave.

937-617-2253

letortedolci.com

Third place: Dunkin’

1931 S. Limestone St.

Phone: 937-505-3949

www.dunkindonuts.com

Best Employer

First place: Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center

Springfield’s only full-service hospital offers emergency services, maternity services, critical and intensive care, surgery and pediatric care. It has won numerous awards for its service, including The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers.

Springfield Regional Medical Center is a multiple-time winner in the Best Employer category.

100 Medical Center Drive

937-523-1000

mercy.com

Second place: LWS

202 N. Limestone St.

937-399-1100

www.lwstax.com

Third place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

2097 N. Bechtle Ave.

800-762-0047

www.wpcu.coop

Best Farmers Market Vendor

First place: On-The-Rise

Not only does On-The-Rise provide delicious food for the Springfield community, it provides positive experiences for at-risk youth.

Here’s how it describes the program on its website: “Since 2002, On-The-Rise has served at-risk youth throughout Clark County, who have displayed deficiencies in life and social skills, have had academic difficulties, and have displayed behavioral issues. The multi-sensory programs offered at On-The-Rise facilitate extended learning opportunities allowing youth to gain life skills, social skills, and employment skills with the collaboration of many of Springfield’s resources.”

4177 Dialton Road

937-964-1402

ontherisefarm.org

Second place: Red Moon Ranch

12711 Broadgauge Road

740-604-0199

redmoonranchllc.grazecart.com

Third place: Pendleton’s

2175 Baker Road

937-399-1749

www.facebook.com/people/Pendletons-Produce

Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)

First place: Wright-Patt Credit Union

Wright-Patt Credit Union offers financial services to individuals, families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans and retirement solutions.

It has also been consistently involved in community sponsorships, getting involved with nonprofit organizations in the communities it serves, including Springfield.

2097 N. Bechtle Ave.

800-762-0047

www.wpcu.coop

Second place: Elliott Insurance

1317 E. High St.

937-325-2465

elliottinsurance.com

Third place: Huntington Bank

5 W. North St., 1175 N. Bechtle Ave. and 2961 Derr Road

937-325-9221, 937-324-2138, 937-390-1779

www.huntington.com

Best First Responder (individual fire, police, or EMT professional)

First place: Sean Beedy, firefighter and paramedic, Springfield Fire Rescue Division

Beedy is in his 21st year of service with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division and was the recipient of a department commendation award in 2020.

Second place: Chris Chilton

Firefighter and paramedic, Springfield Fire Rescue Division

Third place: Jeremy Linn

Battalion Chief A-Unit, Springfield Fire Rescue Division

Best Florist

First place: Schneider’s Florist

Schneider’s Florist, a family-owned and operated business, offers a variety of services including many types of floral arrangements, weddings, funeral designs, fruit baskets, gift baskets and more.

On its website, the business describes itself this way: “Because all of our customers are important, our professional staff is dedicated to making your experience a pleasant one. That is why we always go the extra mile to make your floral gift perfect.”

633 N. Limestone St.

937-323-4634

www.springfieldohioflorist.com

Second place: Netts Floral Company

1017 Pine St.

937-323-4101

www.nettsfloral.com

Third place: Annabelle’s Blooms

937-360-9280

www.facebook.com/AnnabellesBlooms

Best Food Truck

First place: EAT Food Truck and Catering

This perennial favorite in Springfield is always serving a menu that matches the season and the weather. Made from scratch, those meals are served throughout the area, including breweries, festivals and more.

Keep up with the food truck on Facebook to see where they will be next to enjoy what they have to offer.

937-605-3417

eatfoodtruckandcatering.com

Second place: Fat Racks Smoking Co.

937-360-4679

www.fatrackssmoking.com

Third place: Christian Brothers Meat Company

937-604-9943

www.facebook.com/ChristianBrosMeatCompany

Best Gym/Yoga Studio

First place: Springfield Health & Fitness

With a mix of fitness classes, options to target weight losses and powerlifting, strongman and CrossFit equipment, Springfield Health & Fitness is a multi-time winner for Best Gym/Yoga Studio.

Also check out its Facebook page for videos about some helpful exercises from the variety of personal trainers who offer their expertise.

202 N. Limestone St.

937-325-9770

springfieldhealthandfitness.com

Second place: Champion City CrossFit

1105 Upper Valley Pike

937-504-9226

championcitycrossfit.com

Third place: Planet Fitness

1503 N. Bechtle Ave.

(937) 324-2314

www.planetfitness.com

Best Historic Landmark

First place: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Westcott House

The product of legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the Westcott House was designed in 1906 and built in 1908. For years, it was an “undiscovered relic” with Wright’s legacy, according to the house’s website, but is now celebrated as an important part of Wright’s legacy.

The facility hosts a series of programs and events to celebrate its own history and other important facets of architectural history.

85 S. Greenmount Ave.

937-327-9291

www.westcotthouse.org

Second place: The Heritage Center of Clark County

117 S. Fountain Ave.

(937) 324-0657

heritage.center

Third place: Hartman Rock Garden

1905 Russell Ave.

hartmanrocks.org

Best Ice Cream

First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

Young’s famously makes its own ice cream right on site and identifies a flavor of the week to provide plenty of variety.

Here’s how they describe their process: Ice cream is made 5-10 gallons per batch, adding flavors throughout, before freezing it immediately as one of the key steps. The finished product is then moved to the store freezers, where it’s finally ready to serve.

6880 Springfield-Xenia Road

937-325-0629

youngsdairy.com

Second place: Hershey’s Ice Cream

1538 Moorefield Road

937-342-1136

www.hics.jandsventures.com

Third place: Lee Ann’s Dairy Delight

619 E. High St.

937-561-4475

lee-ann-s-dairy-delight.hub.biz

Best Italian Food

First place: Fratelli’s

Opened in 2020 by brothers Peter and Dominic Catanzaro, Fratelli’s has taken the Best Italian Food crown both years of its existence. After doing extensive renovations to a space that had been home to multiple businesses, it serves lunch and dinner menus with many tasty options.

They continue to add new options and drink options with weekly specials as well.

42 N. Fountain Ave.

937-505-9387

fratellisoh.com

Second place: Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

1630 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-323-4566

www.olivegarden.com

Third place: Mic’s Italian Restaurant

2384 Mechanicsburg Road

937-399-5074

www.facebook.com/Mics-Italian-Restaurant-359675661480930

Best Local Event

First place: Springfield Arts Council Summer Arts Festival

After being forced to cancel the 2020 event because of COVID-19 precautions, the Summer Arts Festival came back strong in 2021 with 18 nights of free concerts, theater and live entertainment.

Last summer’s event was the 55th in the event’s history, as the Springfield Arts Council stays committed to bringing the arts to the Springfield community each summer.

937-324-2712

www.springfieldartscouncil.org

Second place: Happy Half Marathon

www.happyhalfmarathon.com

Third place: Rotary Food Truck Competition

800-757-1677

springfieldfoodtruck.com

Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio

First place: Leithauser Photography

Operating for more than 20 years, Leithauser Photography offers options that are both in studio and on location. From high school senior photos to weddings to photos that will help businesses promote themselves, they work with clients to find the best option that works.

Most of all, Leithauser works to find the unique personality that can come out in each of their sessions.

615 Kramer Road

937-322-2212

www.leithauserphoto.com

Second place: Andrew Grimm Photography

116 Lincoln Place

‪937-210-9363‬

www.andygrimm.com

Third place: Capture Queen Photography

937-343-1704

capturequeenphotography.com

Best Lunch Spot

First place: Speakeasy Ramen

Speakeasy Ramen wins its second straight Best Lunch Spot award, and Yelp reviews also determined it was the top ramen in Ohio in 2020. It uses fresh local ingredients for its menu that changes frequently and users can follow on Instagram.

Brittany Waters, Speakeasy GM, has a simple answer for its popularity in such a short time: “There’s no other food like it in the city.”

365 Ludlow Ave.

937-324-3722

speakeasyramen.com

Second place: COhatch Springfield

101 S. Fountain Ave.

937-742-4191

springfield.cohatch.com

Third place: Salato Deli

40 N. Fountain Ave.

937-342-3938

salatodeli.com

Best Mexican Food

First place: Los Mariachis

Los Mariachis opened its first location in Springfield in 1999 and later expanded to other locations, including to a larger space in Springfield in 2005.

They offer a great dining atmosphere with fresh, authentic Mexican food that has helped them again be named the best Mexican food in Springfield.

1815 E. Main St.

937-324-2066

mymariachisoh.com

Second place: Casa Del Sabor

1200 Vester Ave.

937-342-9441

www.facebook.com/Casa-del-Sabor-188262354706480

Third place: El Toro

2100 S. Limestone St. and 1781 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-325-7898, 937-342-9015

www.eltorobarandgrill.com

Best New Business

First place: Rose City Boutique

Rose City Boutique opened in November 2020 with more than a dozen small businesses represented for local impact. You find everything from jewelry, art, home decor, artisan items, paint and supplies and much more.

Their website includes a helpful menu of items available, and workshops are available to help you make beautiful items.

115 E. Ward St.

937-203-8220

shoprosecity.com

Second place: Krazy Daze

3674 E. National Road

937-244-9055

www.krazydaze4u.com

Third place: Springfield Mobile Notary

937-505-0149

springfieldmobilenotary.com

Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner

First place: Dr. Alper Sarihan, DO

Sarihan was educated locally, graduating from Springfield North High School and Wittenberg University before earning his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. He practices at Northside Family Physicians, which he co-founded in 1998.

From his bio: “He is currently Board Certified in Family Medicine. He and his wife Jennifer, live in the Clark County area with their three children, Alexander, Drew, and Jillian.”

280 Red Coach Drive

937-399-3010

Second place: Marvin M. Narcelles, MD

2105 E. High St.

937-324-8200

Third place: Shawn Osterholt, MD, FACOG

1108 Vester Ave.

937-399-7100

Best Pizza

First place: Hickory Inn

It’s now five straight Best Pizza awards for Hickory Inn. A Springfield staple since it opened in 1947, patrons love the log cabin style and the selection of specialty pizzas.

From its website: “In keeping with the family ‘theme,’ the menu offers children’s selections, as well as sandwiches, soups and a variety of dinners and pizzas. At the cozy bar, patrons can enjoy a meal and watch a sporting event on the flat screen TV.”

652 N. Limestone St.

937-323-1779

www.thehickoryinn.com

Second place: Mikey’s Pizza

406 W. Harding Road

937-398-1700

www.facebook.com/mikeyspizzeria

Third place: Station 1

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

www.stationonespringfield.com

Best Place for Kids Fun

First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

Aside from the amazing ice cream, there are so many things to do at Young’s. You have the miniature golf, batting cages, driving range, barrel rise, fast slide and kiddie corral.

For even more, you can visit the working dairy farm with the friendly goats, cows and other farm animals that make for fun for anyone in the family, especially those young kids.

6880 Springfield-Xenia Road

937-325-0629

youngsdairy.com

Second place: Splash Zone Aquatic Center

300 Eagle City Road

937-324-7665

ntprd.org/splash-zone

Third place: Snyder Park

1900 Park St.

937-328-7275

ntprd.org/snyder-park

Best Place to Take Visitors

First place: COhatch Springfield

What doesn’t COhatch Springfield have? There are the office spaces for coworking and community impact programs, meeting areas for all kinds of needs and The Market, the modern take on Myer’s Market.

In The Market, you can find nine local vendors for food, drinks and other enjoyment. There is beer, cocktails, pizza, healthy food options, sushi, waffles, burgers and more, as you also enjoy live music.

101 S. Fountain Ave.

937-742-4191

springfield.cohatch.com

Second place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield-Xenia Road

937-325-0629

youngsdairy.com

Third place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing

109 W. North St.

937-717-0618

www.motherstewartsbrewing.com

Best Realtor/Real Estate Office

First place: Real Estate II Inc

Real Estate II has been operating in Springfield since 1979, covering everything from residential sales to farm and commercial property.

As the business describes itself on its website: “Our agents are deeply involved in the community through events, charities, boards, schools and worship. We pledge to provide the highest possible levels of professionalism, service, value and results. Real Estate II, Where our customers are #1!”

1140 E. Home Road

937-390-3119

www.realestate2.com

Second place: HER, REALTORS

1110 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-324-5756

springfield.herrealtors.com

Third place: Always Sunny

1219 W. First St.

937-505-9233

alwayssunnyrealty.com

Best Salon/Spa

First place: Studio B Salon & Spa

Using the motto “Be where it’s all about family,” Studio B offers a variety of packages to find exactly what you’re looking for. You can choose from hair services to nails to facials to treat yourself.

Their message: “Whether you are coming in for a quick haircut, a pedicure, or just to hang out, our team wants you to enjoy every moment.”

306 N. Limestone St.

937-460-7244

studiob.salon

Second place: Bombshell Beauty Parlor

20 W. Columbia St.

937-460-7217

www.facebook.com/BombshellBeautyParlor937

Third place: Nice Cuts Barber Shop

1207 Mitchell Blvd.

937-244-9886

www.facebook.com/NICECUTSBARBERSHOPOHIO

Best Steak

First place: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse locations are known for their hand-cut steaks, ribs and tasty sides, and the Springfield location definitely matches that. You have your choice of mouth-watering steaks just how you want them.

Among the favorites are the sirloin, New York strip, Dallas filet and the porterhouse T-bone, which are made to order just how you like.

1750 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-322-6500

www.texasroadhouse.com

Second place: Cecil and Lime

227 E. Cecil St.

937-322-7950

www.cecilandlime.com

Third place: Hickory Inn

652 N. Limestone St.

937-323-1779

www.thehickoryinn.com

Best Tattoo Artist

First place: Golden Peso Tattoo and Piercing

Formerly Flesh to Fantasy Springfield, Golden Peso “is a custom tattoo and piercing shop located in the heart of Springfield, Ohio,” it says on Facebook. You can see examples of their variety of work on Facebook and Instagram, as well.

They also have an updated selection of jewelry to add to their offerings.

1588 E. Main St.

937-917-8418

www.facebook.com/goldenpesotattooshop

Second place: Rose City Tattoo

1145 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-505-9406

www.rosecitytattoo.com

Third place: Chris Powell Tattoos

www.chrispowelltattoos.com

Best Wings/Chicken

First place: Roosters

Started in 1988, Roosters has a mission that is “the dedication to providing a fun, casual atmosphere for our employees and guests. Honesty, integrity, dependability and personality are the cornerstones to the foundation of our business.”

The same goes for the Springfield location, with fresh wings, hand-breaded and cooked in 100% zero trans fat soy oil and tossed in one of their signature sauce flavors.

1720 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-717-5409

roosterswings.com

Second place: Buffalo Wild Wings

1960 N. Bechtle Ave.

937-390-9464

www.buffalowildwings.com

Third place: Station 1

325 N. Fountain Ave.

937-324-3354

www.stationonespringfield.com