Springfield students with disabilities get support as they enter the workforce

Explore Springfield replacing outdated water meters with smart meters across city

Students in the program, which started in 2015, begin their freshman year exploring a range of careers in the Practical Assessment Exploration System (PAES) Lab, which is a simulated workplace environment where students can explore career interests and learning basic employability skills, according to Jenna Leinasars, communications specialist.

She said the labs provide hands-on experience in various work units such as construction, production and computer technology, and use a scoring system to track student progress for career planning.

“Overall, the PAES Lab helps students with all ability levels identify their strengths and prepare for life after high school,” Leinasars said.

As they get closer to graduation, students narrow their career interests, and in their junior or senior year they work in a specific field of interest.

This year, there are 60 students in the program, some of which who are interning at Villa Springfield Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center three days a week, while being supervised by a mentor, teacher and paraprofessional, Leinasars said.

At Villa, students help staff clean resident rooms and communal areas, fold laundry, play games with residents in the activity center and help with basic resident needs.

Senior Tamiya Ashley, who has career interests in human services or psychology science and plans to go to Clark State College after she graduates, said her favorite part of the internship is helping to clean the rooms.

“I like it a lot because I’m job shadowing and learning housekeeping skills. If I possibly want to do housekeeping in the future at a job, I’ll already know how to get the job done,” she said.

Kelli Liebherr, transition coordinator, said internship opportunities allow students with disabilities to be “engaged, encouraged and empowered to reach their full potential.

“We believe in the power of inclusion through our district vision ... By supporting inclusive employment opportunities, we open doors for all individuals to learn, grow, and thrive — together," she said.