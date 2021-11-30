State championship send-off slated for Wildcats on Friday

The City of Springfield has invited the community to send off Springfield High School’s football team as it makes it way to Canton on Friday morning for its state championship against Lakewood St. Edward.
The Wildcats, who edged Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller in the state semifinal last week, are expected to leave Springfield High School at 10:45 a.m., taking South Kensington to Limestone and then heading south on Limestone to I-70, Springfield community information coordinator Val Lough told the News-Sun.
“Please remain on the sidewalk and use proper pedestrian crosswalks as we line the streets to wish them well,” a City of Springfield Facebook post stated. “Don’t forget your spirit wear and signs (being sure not to block visibility of oncoming traffic).”
