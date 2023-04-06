State audit of North Lewisburg orders repayment of $2.1K

Explore Springfield leaders disagree on proposed Bechtle Avenue car wash

Other findings

The auditor’s office also listed five other findings related to accurate financial reporting, ARPA funds, timely deposits, accounting records and bank reconciliations, resulting in the village council voting to no longer have Mayor’s Court and to have all court cases be sent to the local municipal court.

For 2021 and 2020, Mayor’s Court activity wasn’t posted in the accounting system and not included in the unaudited financial statements. The auditor recommended the village implement additional control procedures to help prevent, detect and correct potential misstatements in the financial statements before submitting to the auditors, and review the adjustments noted during the audit and incorporate them into future reports. The audited financial statements, note disclosures and village records have been adjusted for the misstatements.

The village couldn’t find various bank statements for their Mayor’s Court or support for various receipts and spending in a timely manner. This information was later found after multiple follow-up inquiries and the support was determined to be sufficient. The auditor recommended the village maintain all required accounting records in a manual or computerized format, in a central location and in an organized manner. Internal controls are being updated to rectify the deficiencies.

The village was unable to provide evidence that timely monthly bank reconciliations to zero unidentified differences were being completed for its Mayor’s Court bank account. The auditor recommended the village to timely reconcile all bank accounts to zero unidentified differences and present the completed bank statements to council on a monthly basis for review and approval.

In the above three findings, the village council voted to no longer have Mayor’s Court.

During 2021, a separate fund for grant activity related to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) wasn’t created and receipts were recorded into the general fund. The auditor recommended the village follow the Ohio Revised Code and create new funds as required. Adjustments were made in the financial statements and note disclosures to properly account for receipts related to ARPA monies, and the correct separate fund has been established for ARPA.

Funds of varying amounts were held longer than the allowable number of business days without depositing them, which resulted in the cash not being available to spend of invest. The auditor recommended the village monitor collections and ensure money is deposited. The village has hired another office staff member, and monies are being deposited in a timely manner.