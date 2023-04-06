Springfield leaders disagree on proposed Bechtle Avenue car wash

“This would be a change in use from the original design of the property. There is a hotel that will be developed there,” Rue said. “I will be voting against approval. I love a clean car, but would encourage the company to look for a different property in our area.”

Commissioner Kevin O’Neill offered support for the car wash concept based on his long time on the commission.

“This is a great project. We have entertained rezoning this parcel at least 10 times in my tenure,” O’Neill said. “I don’t think we can just continue to sit and do nothing because it doesn’t fulfill all our dreams.”

The planning and zoning divisions of the city recommended against approval. Springfield City Planner Viadehe Agwan offered reasons for opposition.

“The proposed location is currently zoned for a commercial center with retail out-lots, such as shopping centers, retail, banks or restaurants. The general goal is to increase vehicular and pedestrian safety, making a car wash not the best use of a prime location,” Agwan said. “The Board of Zoning Appeals would also have to approve conditional use for this permit.”

Agwan added a similar car wash concept already is approved for West First Street that would complement existing car washes serving customers in the area.

Jonathan Yates, representing Ultimate Shine, countered that the area is better suited for use as a car wash than for restaurants, and pointed out there are already plenty of restaurants in the Bechtle Avenue corridor.

“We specifically designed this structure to minimize conflict between users. This is a retail building where dirty cars enter at one side of the building and clean cars exit at the other. If you’re a guest at the hotel all you will see is a retail-appearing structure with a nice facade in conformance with surrounding properties.”

The project would represent a $5 million or $6 million investment in the Springfield location, one of several the company plans to roll out in Ohio.

Yates said: “This is an opportunity to do something right now in conjunction with the hotel and continue to draw people to the end of that corridor.”

He added company operations are environmentally friendly, including a commitment to recapture 80% of the wash water used at the property.

Rue responded with both positive and negative feedback.

“It looks like a fantastic facility, high class. I would love to see it in Springfield,” he said. “But I feel once we place an automotive related facility in that location, we are hemming ourselves in to what else could be constructed in that area. It would restrict use by other developers on that property.”

O’Neill said city leaders need to think hard about the project.

“This man is standing here with money in his hand ready to break ground,” O’Neill said. “If this walks away, how long is it going to be before we get another $6 million opportunity?”

City Manager Bryan Heck noted traffic concerns for the connector. He agreed with O’Neill that plans have been changed multiple times, attributing most of those changes to the developer.

“When is activity promised by the developer in past plans going to be completed by the developer? How many times do we continually change the plans for a developer when he has not fulfilled the changes we have made nine other times to his plan?” Heck asked.

John Vlahos of Zuber Crossing LLC, developer of the property central to the discussion, offered a response to Heck’s comments, assuring him of plans to meet previous commitments. He also observed the Bechtle corridor has undergone a great deal of change since development originally began.

“When this was originally designed in 2015, it was included in a proposal that in 2015 looked possible. We don’t live in the same world we did then,” Valhos said. “I agree with Commissioner O’Neill’s comments. We are trying to find a good use for the property that is compatible. We have to look at what the highest and best use is going to be.”

City officials may resume a discussion of the pros and cons of the zoning issue on April 11 when the proposal receives a first reading. A vote on the measure is likely at the April 25 commission meeting.