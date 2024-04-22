BreakingNews
Have you seen missing Clark County woman with dementia?

Have you seen missing Clark County woman with dementia?

News
By
1 hour ago
X

A 75-year-old Clark County woman with dementia was last seen April 9.

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Jeanett Adkins of Springfield.

Adkins is a white woman who stands 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 145 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

She was recently evicted and has been reportedly living out of her car, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with Ohio plate number KGA 3209.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts or who sees her can call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 937-328-2561 or 911.

In Other News
1
Mercy Health – Urbana receives energy efficiency recognition
2
ODOT launches roadwork season: Clark County to see more than $7.3...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Hayward school’s drone soccer team advances to national championships

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top