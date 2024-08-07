Stages set for weekend’s free, growing Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest

The festival is family-friendly and admission is free. Food and drink vendors will also be available at both locations throughout the festival.

While cities like New Orleans, Chicago and St. Louis are usually leaders in jazz and blues, Springfield is gaining a reputation according to Todd Stoll, who heads up the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra (SSJO) and organizes talent for the festival.

“The word is getting out in the broader jazz community about this town in southwest Ohio,” said Stoll, a Springfield native. “We’ve got a really great lineup. We wanted to have a multi-generational range of acts and for all ages, races and genders.”

The initial festival drew 8,000 people in 2022 and grew to 10,000 last year. Rich Carey of Springfield Kiwanis said the third year of an event can be the telltale year and he and fellow organizers will introduce new conveniences to improve the festival experience, as economic factors have bitten into people’s entertainment budgets and this can make up for that.

“There’s a tremendous buzz in our community and outside of it. This is going to be a special year for Springfield with a slate of artists and moments,” he said.

Kiwanis will provide golf cart service for attendees who may need easier access getting between the Mother’s and Commons stages, available in the gazebo area.

The popular late-night jam sessions will follow both evenings’ final acts with several musicians getting together to play into the early part of the morning. That will move from Mother Stewart’s to the State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave., just over from Commons Park; admission is free.

“This should be a very eclectic atmosphere. The State’s owners really wanted to get in on our action, and we’re glad to partner with them,” said Carey.

The State will also be the alternate site if the weather threatens the performances at the Commons stage, while the audience at Mother Stewart’s can go into the brewery. Carey said this way the performances can continue rain or shine. Attendees can also go into the State to see simulcasts of the stage performances if they choose.

Activities will begin at 4 p.m. Friday with Kiwanis honoring a part of Springfield music history when the festival stage will become permanently renamed the Johnny Lytle Commons Park Stage.

Lytle was born here and made his name as one of the top vibraphone performers in the jazz world and played with legends including Louis Armstrong, Lionel Hampton and Miles Davis. Several of his family will attend the ceremony.

A short video about Lytle’s life will be played, and a plaque will be dedicated during the ceremony. A tribute to his music will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday featuring Warren Wolf, who is considered the greatest living vibraphone player today, and Joshua Strange.

Stoll is enthusiastic about the performers, including some younger musicians like trumpeter Summer Camargo, who leads a quintet. She just graduated from Julliard, is in the “Saturday Night Live” band and is one of the genre’s rising stars.

International Blues Competition winner Joe Waters will return, as will Carmen Bradford, who performed with the SSJO previously and will play with keyboardist Bobby Floyd’s trio.

Another highlight will be the man Stoll calls one of the most lauded jazz vocalists alive, Kurt Elling. Stoll and the SSJO met Elling at a Cincinnati gig, where he was impressed with their professionalism and got interested in the festival. Elling will come in from a series of shows in the Far East.

“He’s a master of melody and vocalese, a style of singing putting words to jazz tunes. We’re thrilled to bring him to Springfield,” said Stoll.

There will also be local groups and even a youth jazz group from Columbus.

Carey credits the fest’s sponsors, including several local businesses, individuals and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for their support in growing the festival, keeping it admission-free and bringing in people to experience the community.

“It’s going to be an exciting, eclectic atmosphere to bring downtown to life,” he said.

For more information on the festival, go to www.springfieldjazzbluesfest.com/.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

Commons Stage

4:30 p.m., The Champion City Trio; 6 p.m., George Delancey Sextet; 7:30 p.m., Summer Camargo quintet; 9 p.m., Carmen Bradford with the Bobby Floyd trio

Mother Stewart’s Stage

5 p.m., Mother’s Jazz Collective; 6:30 p.m., Joe Waters trio; 8 p.m., Finnigan-Denson Incident; 9:30 p.m., Marquis Knox with Nora Jean Wallace

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

Commons Stage

2:30 p.m., Columbus Youth Jazz Orchestra; 4 p.m., Keigo Hirakawa quartet; 5:30 p.m., Tribute to Johnny Lytle with Warren Wolf and Joshua Strange; 7 p.m., Wow (The Three Tenors); 8:30 p.m., Kurt Elling with the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra

Mother Stewart’s Stage

3 p.m. Bob Niederriter trio; 4:30 p.m., New Basics Brass Band; 6 p.m., Lee Swisher Groove Elation; 7:30 p.m.; Urban Jazz Coalition; 9 p.m., Nasty Nati Brass Band