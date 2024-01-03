St. Vincent de Paul distributes 40,000 pounds of food to local shelters, food pantries

Springfield’s St. Vincent de Paul on Wednesday paid forward a 40,000-pound nonperishable food donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to local organizations that distribute food to community members in need.

Casey Rollins, St. Vincent executive director, said the local Latter-day Saints church donated the food to St. Vincent due to a cancellation with another partner. The church transported the shelf-stable food to St. Vincent de Paul’s warehouse at Valco Industries on Burt Street.