St. Vincent de Paul distributes 40,000 pounds of food to local shelters, food pantries

Springfield’s St. Vincent de Paul on Wednesday paid forward a 40,000-pound nonperishable food donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to local organizations that distribute food to community members in need.
Casey Rollins, St. Vincent executive director, said the local Latter-day Saints church donated the food to St. Vincent due to a cancellation with another partner. The church transported the shelf-stable food to St. Vincent de Paul’s warehouse at Valco Industries on Burt Street.
“In no way does this replace all of the good works of Second Harvest Food Bank,” Rollins said. “It’s just an additional supply of food to help in these extremely trying times.”
>> PHOTOS: St. Vincent De Paul Distributes 40,000 Pounds of Food to Area Pantries
Groups that accepted food from St. Vincent de Paul included Springfield City Schools, Sheltered Inc., Homefull, the Salvation Army of Springfield, St. John’s Mission Baptist Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Enon Relief, Fellowship Christian Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Caring Kitchen Inc., the Victory Faith Center and the Living Well Lighthouse.
