St. Vincent de Paul distributes 40,000 pounds of food to local shelters, food pantries

5 minutes ago
Springfield’s St. Vincent de Paul on Wednesday paid forward a 40,000-pound nonperishable food donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to local organizations that distribute food to community members in need.

Casey Rollins, St. Vincent executive director, said the local Latter-day Saints church donated the food to St. Vincent due to a cancellation with another partner. The church transported the shelf-stable food to St. Vincent de Paul’s warehouse at Valco Industries on Burt Street.

“In no way does this replace all of the good works of Second Harvest Food Bank,” Rollins said. “It’s just an additional supply of food to help in these extremely trying times.”

Groups that accepted food from St. Vincent de Paul included Springfield City Schools, Sheltered Inc., Homefull, the Salvation Army of Springfield, St. John’s Mission Baptist Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Enon Relief, Fellowship Christian Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Caring Kitchen Inc., the Victory Faith Center and the Living Well Lighthouse.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

