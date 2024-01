James Wallace, from Sheltered Inc., hugs Casey Rollings, the St. Vincent De Paul executive director, as others load a cart with boxes of food Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at the St. Vincent warehouse. Food pantries from around the area are getting some extra help after St. Vincent recieved a 40,000 pound food donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. BILL LACKEY/STAFF