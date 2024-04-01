Springfield’s Wescott House, others part of solar eclipse-themed virtual event

All 50 states will experience a partial eclipse on April 8, but only those in the 115-mile-wide path of totality will see the moon completely block the sun. Seventeen Wright-designed buildings will be in the path of totality, with an additional five almost in the path, and eight sites will participate in this event.

The curated series “Wright Sites x PechaKucha vol. 6″ will feature presentations in the PechaKucha style, which consists of 20 slides that automatically advance after 20 seconds, with each talk lasting only 400 seconds. PechaKucha, based in Chicago and Tokyo, is a social storytelling platform where people license its “20 images x 20 seconds” platform to share visual stories, information and concepts inspired by action.

The speakers will share about the selected sites that are in the path of the total solar eclipse, “a rare and magnificent natural phenomenon.”

The highlighted sites include the Buffalo, NY-based designs such as the Westcott House in Springfield, which opened in 2005 after a major restoration and has since served as a cultural resource, community hub and economic stimulator, Graycliff, Martin House, the Fontana Rowing Boathouse, the Filling Station, Frank Lloyd Wright’s original San Francisco office exhibited at the Hagen History Center in Erie, PA, and Kalita Humphreys Theater in Dallas TX.

The global virtual event is free to the public. To register and access the Zoom Webinar, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_USTZo6xUQ76WF42tbfs9Jg#/registration, or watch it on pechakucha.com. The presentations will also be available to view within 24 hours after the event.

For more information on the Westcott House, visit westcotthouse.org; for PechaKucha, visit www.pechakucha.com; and for the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, which preserves and stewards the remaining built works designed by Frank Lloyd Wright through advocacy, education and technical services, visit SaveWright.org.