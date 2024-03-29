Perrin Woods instruction coach publishes second children’s book

An instructional coach at Perrin Woods Elementary School in the Springfield City School District has published his second children’s book, according to a release.

The title of Kendall Newell’s newest book, Adversity Road, is a message to children that everyone is facing an obstacle in life.

“Although we may not encounter the same obstacles as one another, if we adopt the mindset that we are all walking with adversity, we can develop a strong lens of empathy and compassion for the people around us,” the release stated.

Newell’s first publication, A Star Upon A Dream, was published in 2021 and emphasizes the importance of uplifting others to follow their dreams instead of choosing to be discouraged.

In the book, third-grade student Meleah Rowland dreams of becoming a zoologist someday, but she quickly learns how it feels to be doubted and that diminished her light.

A Star Upon A Dream was named a recipient of a Literary Titan Book Award. Both publications are available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun.

