Teaching was ‘natural path’ for Global Impact educator

Seckel and three other teachers will receive the Excellence in Teaching award on April 15. The 35th awards program is sponsored by the Springfield Rotary Club, First Energy, The Springfield Foundation, the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun.

Each recipient will be introduced and will give a short presentation on what teaching has meant to them and the importance of being a teacher. Recipients will also receive a $1,000 check, a recognition plaque and an etched paperweight.

Seckel grew up with her mom as an ag teacher, and she was inspired by her passion for the industry and education.

“Witnessing her impact on students firsthand ignited my own desire to follow in her footsteps and make a difference in the lives of others through teaching,” she said.

Being a teacher is about shaping the future, Seckel said, and teaching is about empowering students to explore, learn and grow, both academically and personally.

“For me, teaching is a platform to share the ever-growing story of agriculture and instill in students a curiosity about the world around them,” she said. “It’s about equipping students with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to succeed in life. Teachers have the unique opportunity to inspire, mentor and guide the next generation, making a lasting impact on society as a whole.”

Seckel has taught a range of courses, including senior capstone work experience, agribusiness and introductory agriculture, while also serving as an FFA adviser for a chapter of more than 600 members.

She chose to teach agricultural and career technical education because of her “belief in the power of hands-on, experiential learning.” She said the class she teaches at GISA allows her to help “provide students with engaging, real-world learning experiences that prepare them for future success.”

Along with being inspired by her mom, Seckel said she’s also inspired by the transformative power of agriculture as a catalyst for change.

“Agriculture is not just about farming, but also innovation, sustainability and feeding the world. The FFA organization as a whole inspires me with its commitment to developing young leaders and preparing them for future success in agriculture and beyond,” she said.

Seckel’s favorite part about teaching is when students understand the lessons.

“My favorite part about teaching is seeing the spark of understanding in my students’ eyes when they grasp a new concept or make a connection between classroom learning and real-world application,” she said. “Being a teacher allows me to witness the growth and development of my students firsthand, and there is nothing more rewarding than knowing that I have played a role in connecting them back to agriculture through involvement in the industry at a young age.”

To receive the Excellence in Teaching Award, Seckel said it’s a humbling recognition of the dedication and passion she brings to her work as a teacher.

“It serves as a reminder of the impact educators can have on their students and the work we do to strive for excellence in our field. I am grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of my students and honored to be recognized among my peers,” she said. “Teaching is a privilege, and I am committed to inspiring and empowering the next leaders, innovators, and changemakers. This award is a testament to the support and encouragement I have received from Global Impact’s community, I am forever grateful.”

Seckel received her bachelor of science degree from Wilmington College.

2024 Excellence in Teaching Award

This is the last story in a four-part series by the Springfield News-Sun on the teachers in Clark County receiving the 2024 Excellence in Teaching Award.