Springfield’s Showtime Performing Arts group to offer live youth, adult shows

Adults will carry the second annual Showtime Cabaret from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 17 at the State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave. Admission is free for this event.

Kolton Rice, Showtime’s vice president, said the last year has flowed just as intended and this month will show the range of talent involved.

“How to Eat Like a Child” is a sentimental favorite of Showtime staff as it was one of the early projects Tonya Reynolds and Greg Willis did together a decade ago and was also Rice’s first show as a youth performer. This version, directed by Reynolds, is a good way to show the range of the 20 performers, who are from elementary to high school age.

The musical is a series of 23 skits about growing up through a child’s eyes and ripe for discovery, according to Rice.

“This is very imaginative in the capacity we can take it, very fun,” said Rice. “Lux Garden is the perfect size venue for a show like this.”

Tickets cost $18 for adults and $15 for ages 12-under and can be purchased through Showtime’s website, www.showtimeperformingartsohio.org/.

The Cabaret is what kicked off Showtime’s live performances a year ago and will remain an annual February event. Around 17 people will do a range of 27 performances, including solos, duets and even a magic act.

The songs will also be diverse, from Broadway tunes such as “Good Morning, Baltimore” from “Hairspray” and “Agony” from “Into the Woods” to pop tunes like Train’s “Drops of Jupiter” and John Legend’s “All of Me.”

“This isn’t just musical theater, but a lot of music designed for a night out to have fun, and it’s bigger than last year,” Rice said. “We wanted to make this show free as our way of giving back and to get awareness of our group.”

A food truck will also be available for those wanting to eat in addition to seeing the show.

Rice said Showtime will have more performances in 2024, including a big kids musical, possibly another murder mystery event and a gala showcase along with workshops and educational programs for kids in kindergarten through high school. The hope is to take kids to the next level in their performance goals or taking an introverted child and using it to build their confidence.

“It’s so exciting for us to see things grow with our program,” he said.