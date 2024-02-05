Solar eclipse to bring thousands of people to Springfield, Clark County

“This special event will darken the skies across a 124-mile stretch of Ohio, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone in its path. The last time Ohio saw a total solar eclipse was more than 200 years ago in 1806,” said communications coordinator Nate Smith.

The eclipse is expected to arrive in the county around 3:10 p.m., giving about two minutes and 37 seconds of daytime darkness as the moon moves in front of the sun.

The county sits in the path of totality, and people watching within that path will see the moon entirely block the sun.

The CCCHD expects double the usual number of people in the area to watch the eclipse, Smith said.

“Hotels are already full. Heavy traffic is expected. Slower-than-normal internet and cell phone service is a possibility that day as well,” Smith said. “CCCHD recommends locals stock up on essentials before the crowds arrive. Fill your car up with gas the day before and keep a small amount of cash on hand in case ATM service is slow.”

“If you’re planning to travel to see the eclipse, plan ahead. Book your stay and transportation early because vacancies fill up quickly. If you have health issues, don’t forget your medications and devices. Pack snacks and water in case you get stuck in traffic, and keep emergency items like jumper cables, flares, blankets and phone chargers in your car,” Smith said.

For safety, the health district has made solar eclipse glasses available free to the public, and students and staff in Clark County schools will also get them for safe viewing.

A lot of events and temporary campgrounds are being planned for the eclipse, Smith said, but they need proper permits, so the Environmental Health Division is giving out temporary food licenses and campground permits to make sure everything follows health and safety rules.

If you’re hosting an event, doing body art or letting people camp on your property, you need a permit, which can be applied for online at www.ccchd.com/eclipse or by calling 937-717-2468 with any questions.