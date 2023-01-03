Springfield’s Selma Road fire station shuts down after 63 years

A fire station that opened on Selma Road in 1959 shuttered its doors this week as the Springfield Fire Division looks ahead to its four new fire locations.
Fire Station #3 was decommissioned in a ceremony on Tuesday, the day after it officially shut down. The 1401 Selma Road location was created nearly 63 years ago to better service the area and replace another firehouse made in 1878.
“Progress has its problems. This building is now too small for its equipment,” said Springfield mayor Warren Copeland during Tuesday’s ceremony. “But progress also leaves behind some memories.”
The station, which typically housed three firefighters, was not large enough to hold modern fire engines and other large equipment. Only one engine remaining in the fire division’s fleet can fit into the station: a model from 1994, according to Springfield assistant chief Matt Smith.
Response times for fire services are not expected to be significantly impacted by the closure of Fire Station #3, Smith said. Fire services for buildings once served by the fire station will now be served by crews from Springfield fire stations 1, 6 and 8.
Springfield city officials announced in November plans for four new fire stations to roll out in the coming years, with ground already being broken for the Station #2 project on South Limestone Street.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
Additional new stations are planned for the intersection of Kenton and Burt Streets, on Route 41 and on Zischler Street. Planning for how the space in those new buildings will be used will begin in 2023 with construction completion anticipated for by the end of 2024.
Once Station #2 is complete, it will also help service the area once covered by Fire Station #3, Smith said.
The National Fire Protection Association and the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association run annual surveys of fire departments. Recommendations in recent years for Springfield’s fire crews have included redistricting.
The Springfield Fire Division will use the space to store smaller equipment before the property is put up for sale and passes hands, Smith said.
Springfield fire chief Brian Miller said the building held many memories, and its history means a lot to the area.
“Experience is gained as we live our lives,” he said. “But in order to move us forward, we may have to do demolition on some things.”
City crews were at the station on Tuesday afternoon to turn off the emergency signal lights that once blinked in front of the station as Springfield firefighters lowered the flag that flew in front of the building.
“If these walls could only talk, they’d tell many stories,” said Springfield city manager Bryan Heck. “We’re taking a step forward with the new buildings. Progress leaves behind some memories, but we’re a community on the rise.”
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
