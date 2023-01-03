Springfield’s Selma Road fire station shuts down after 63 years

Springfield city officials announced in November plans for four new fire stations to roll out in the coming years, with ground already being broken for the Station #2 project on South Limestone Street.

Additional new stations are planned for the intersection of Kenton and Burt Streets, on Route 41 and on Zischler Street. Planning for how the space in those new buildings will be used will begin in 2023 with construction completion anticipated for by the end of 2024.

Once Station #2 is complete, it will also help service the area once covered by Fire Station #3, Smith said.

The National Fire Protection Association and the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association run annual surveys of fire departments. Recommendations in recent years for Springfield’s fire crews have included redistricting.

The Springfield Fire Division will use the space to store smaller equipment before the property is put up for sale and passes hands, Smith said.

Springfield fire chief Brian Miller said the building held many memories, and its history means a lot to the area.

“Experience is gained as we live our lives,” he said. “But in order to move us forward, we may have to do demolition on some things.”

City crews were at the station on Tuesday afternoon to turn off the emergency signal lights that once blinked in front of the station as Springfield firefighters lowered the flag that flew in front of the building.

“If these walls could only talk, they’d tell many stories,” said Springfield city manager Bryan Heck. “We’re taking a step forward with the new buildings. Progress leaves behind some memories, but we’re a community on the rise.”