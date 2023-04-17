Springfield School of Innovation focuses on hands-on learning

The building was originally built as an elementary school, transitioned to a special education building, then changed to Keifer Academy before opening as the SOI in 2018 for district high schools students to take part in project-based learning that teaches them how to solve real-world problems.

“That’s part of my job is to fight everybody’s perception. Keifer was an alternative center for trouble kids, kids that got in lieu of expulsion, so that is gone,” Lee said. “I do not have kids that are here because of trouble. These are kids that just don’t want to be in a school with 1,700 kids... We are a high school, they get a high school diploma.”

Lee was asked to start some programs where kids can earn points for a state seal that’s now a graduation and Ohio Department of Education requirement. Seals allow students to demonstrate important foundational knowledge and skills, but also make them more employable out of high school and for in-demand fields.

The school has programs in carpentry, welding and drones, and next year will add phlebotomy and patient care. Community partners also visit to help students do resume writing, mock interviews and more.

“The purpose of doing this is one, to get the kids hands on experience. They do better with hands on, they’re more engaged. But two, all these programs when they are done at the semester, will take a national test, then they will be certified in those areas,” Lee said. “We’re just open to whatever pathway we can help a kid, and I think that supports Springfield also.”

Students in the drone program are working to get their remote pilots license to fly small, unmanned aircraft up to 55 pounds.

“The goal of this first part of the class is to focus on learning the safety involved in drones. We talk a lot about that drones aren’t toys, they’re really aircraft, and they learn all the federal regulations with flying and national airspace,” said teacher Matt Perrine. “In the fall, they’ll actually be certified on a simulator to prove they have test flight experience and know how to fly.”

Perrine said he likes this school because it’s hands-on and different than the traditional classroom.

“One of the really cool things about this school is students have a voice and choice in the way they show their knowledge and I think that’s really important. Not everyone learns the same, and so them getting to show their knowledge in a way that’s authentic to them makes them engaged in learning,” he said.

Sophomore student Joaquin Madison, who also goes by Phoenix at the school and Smiley for sports, said he takes the drone program because the class is fun and he likes to be challenged with the drone obstacles.

“(Perrine) will make it hard obstacles and it’s very fun just to test your limits and see how far you can go,” he said.

In the welding program, students learn the different welding process and take a test to become a qualified welder. The idea is to fill the 4,000-welder deficit gap in the U.S., said teacher Len McConnaughey.

Sophomore Mi’kye Steiger said he loves the program because it’s fun to learn all the welding techniques and has made “a lot of cool stuff.”

Those in the carpentry program are working to learn the tools and safety, as well as build simple and complex projects, said teacher Laron Algren. They are currently collaborating with Huber Heights City Schools to build four little libraries for each elementary school.

Junior E’kamion Battle said he loves learning new measurements, building new things and that it’s a good skillset to have.

“It’s always a great thing to have. The skillset to know (measurements) off the head. It’s always great to have a carpenter life skill, especially if you want (to build) your own house... I really think this is a great thing for children our age,” he said.

Lee said there are about 130 students now, but will have about 160 next school year.

To let student know they have options on which high school they’d like to go to, the SOI does a presentation at the middle school and invites them to tour the building and see what they offer. The students can then put their name in a lottery pick because they do have a certain number of seats.

“It’s just a community base, we have to give back to Springfield. I’m proud of Springfield and I want it to be a good place for them (students) too,” Lee said.