Springfield’s My Brother’s, Sister’s Keeper mentor program to host 2 big events

Chris Wallace, MBK president, talked about the importance of the teen summit.

“My Brother’s Keeper is a resource for the youth of our community, and in doing so, we want our community to get involved,” he said. “I think we need an army of organizations to show that one organization is not going to make all the change we need to see within our community.”

The summit includes two panel discussions with several community leaders with question-and-answer sessions to allow the teens to speak. After that, a lunch will be provided during the break. There will also be vendors and contest prizes during this event.

“We like to help other organizations, and want everyone to be involved in the events that we do,” Wallace said.

This event is expected to conclude at 3 p.m., and registration is still open.

A second event — this a gala for My Brother’s Keeper/My Sister’s Keeper Springfield — will be held that evening.

Later that evening at 7 p.m., the first MBK and MSK gala is planned and will include celebrating the accomplishments of volunteers through the chapter’s six years of existence, a fundraiser with the organization Think Pink, comments from community leaders, and a dinner.

In 2014, then-President Obama started the formation of the MBK Alliance. In 2016, the My Brother’s Keeper/My Sister’s Keeper Springfield chapter started with a partnership between the Springfield City School District and The Conscious Connect. Program support is provided by The Ohio State University Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity, AmeriCorps Vista, the Obama Foundation, and a host of local Black men who serve as mentors.

Ohio MBK director Kyle Strickland, the keynote speaker at the gala, talked about the goal of the organization’s events.

“We always want to find ways to move the needle,” he said. “My Brother’s Keeper not only brings youth together, but we also address things going on in our education system, the workforce, the opportunity gaps and so much more.”

Strickland expressed his excitement about the gala to be held at Hollenbeck Bayley Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St.

“It’s exciting as this gala is honoring the Springfield chapter and their accomplishments,” he said. “With My Brother’s Keeper, we always want to find more ways to create a safe and supportive space for our youth, I’m grateful for our collective impact as an organization to support them.”

MBK encourages people to come out for a night of unity and fundraising. Tickets of $40 per person or $350 for table sponsors can still be purchased on the website.