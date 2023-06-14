Springfield’s biggest Juneteenth events still ahead

Before those big events, additional programs are planned as well.

-Thursday, noon, United Senior Services observance at the downtown location, 125 W. Main St. Denise Williams, president of Springfield Chapter of the NAACP, will be the keynote speaker and discuss involvement in change, thought, hard work, love and compassion.

Entertainment will be provided by Lamarr Rhodes & Friends. There will be several local non-profits and social justice advocates to share information and resources about grassroots efforts in the community. The event is free, open to the public, and will offer light refreshments. If you plan on attending, call the USS Welcome Center at 937-323-4948.

-Thursday, 6 p.m., Southern Gateway Neighborhood Association Town Hall Meeting at the Gammon House greens. A public conversation about the south side of Springfield with city manager Bryan Heck, city commissioner Rob Rue and Ron Gordon of Springfield City Schools. Topics will include safety, housing, cleanliness, urban blight, public education and youth activities.

-Friday, 9 a.m., second annual Prayer Breakfast at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Pleasant St. Admission is free and all are invited. Keynote speaker will be Glenn T. Walter.

Events also are planned next week and include:

-Monday, 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church Tour/Scavenger Hunt at the Gammon House. Admission is free.

-Tuesday, 2 and 3:30 p.m., Local Notable African-Americans Tour at Ferncliff Cemetery, 501 W. McCreight Ave. This free event will take visitors on a tour to learn more about those interred there and their place in local history. Space may be limited, so call the Ferncliff office during business hours at 937-322-3491.

-Wednesday, June 21, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Black History Community Scanning Project at the Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave. This collaboration of the Clark County Historical Society, Ohio History Service Corps, Hartman Rock Garden and the Clark County Public Library invites local Black families to bring in family photos, keepsakes, memorabilia and stories for preservation. The event is free.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday, observed on Monday, June 19.