Springfield youth equestrian event has team from China joining local riders

Sargent, also the western riding coach for the University of Kentucky, said the riders from China are in the United States for three weeks, utilizing their time off school for the Chinese New Year to hone their riding skills.

Sargent selected the YEDA show this weekend at the Champions Center and a second one in Tennessee for their proximity to Kentucky, where the student riders are staying.

Riding coach and horse trainer Tao An has been working with Sargent for several years to grow the horse industry in China.

“Tao really felt like if we could get YEDA involved and start a group in China also, it would help develop the horse interest even more with kids in school,” he said. “That’s what we have been striving for.”

Youth riders compete in “catch riding” at YEDA shows, meaning they are showing horses in pattern and rail classes that they have not ridden before. A description of each horse is provided, and the rider enters the ring to be judged on their horsemanship abilities. Each rider can earn points individually and for their team with the goal of competing at Nationals in June.

“I hope they have an enjoyable experience,” said Sargent. “I hope they share that with other kids, and I hope we teach them a little more that they can share when they get back. We want to encourage other kids to get involved.”

Tao has proposed the idea of a YEDA show in China this spring alongside a youth show in Shanghai.

“(Tao’s) life’s work has been promoting these kids and the western lifestyle in China,” said Sargent. “He has put in a lot of time, effort and money to make this work, and so have their parents.”

Sargent travels often to China to see the progress Tao is making with the horses and riders.

YEDA also provides all competitors with exposure to college opportunities and scholarships.

“A big part of this would be to find an interest and go to school here in the states,” said Sargent.

Sargent said YEDA has been great in working to make this opportunity available to the team from China.

“It’s not always easy getting the paperwork and communication done due to the time difference,” he said. “(YEDA) had a goal of being international one day and I think this is going to be a good fit.”

YEDA founder and CEO Laura Smith said the organization has had international riders participate as exchange students, but never an international team.

“YEDA allows the opportunity to ride and learn about horses and being on a team without the need for ownership or expenses,” said Smith. “For kids that already own horses and shows, the ability to get on all the different horses and ride just expands their skills immensely.”

Kathy Lloyd, Champions Center event coordinator, and coach of the Clark County-based Royal Creek Equestrian YEDA team, said the facility has been a supporter of YEDA for many years, hosting several shows per season.

“We as a facility are proud to support the YEDA program. We feel honored to be a part of this journey,” she said.

As a YEDA coach, Lloyd said she loves the YEDA program and Royal Creek Farm is “blessed to feed the passion.”

“I’ve watched our riders grow as successful equestrians but more importantly kind and generous humans,” she said. “The team atmosphere spreads throughout the nation from members, staff, coaches and fans. It’s an awesome way for any one kid with a love or interest in horses to dive into a competitive arena while learning sportsmanship, dedication, equine skills and knowledge.”

YEDA encourages the development of riders’ skills, emphasizes exposure to scholarship opportunities, and encourages making connections with college programs. Riders of all levels are welcome. For more information or to find a team, visit: showyeda.com