Springfield woman pleads guilty in summer shooting that injured 4

Her sentencing is scheduled for April 18.

Edwin Avery, 42, and Jai’Don Roberson-Chase, 20, also face charges related to the shooting.

According to police records, the shooting happened Aug. 3 around 10:40 p.m. on York Street near Kenton and Summer streets, just southeast of downtown.

The known victims were a male who was shot in the head, another male who was shot multiple times in the body and a woman who was shot in the back. A fourth victim refused treatment.

According to police records, an investigation found that Avery, Howard and Roberson-Chase arrived at a house in the 600 block of York Street, with Avery and Roberson-Chase having guns. Avery and a victim allegedly engaged in “an altercation,” and Roberson-Chase reportedly fired at the victim.

“[The victim] described to detectives that Jai’Don [Roberson-Chase] stood over top of him shooting at him while he was on the ground,” the police report states.

According to the report, Roberson-Chase fled on foot, and Howard and Avery were both struck by gunfire and stayed at the scene. The male victim and another person were also shot, fleeing on foot before being transported to the hospital for treatment.

All three people were indicted in October on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. Roberson-Chase also faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence. Avery faces additional counts of having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.