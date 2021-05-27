Springfield woman killed in Madison County shooting was ‘bright, beautiful,’ sisters say

Lavender is a native of Springfield,and attended Springfield High School, but was living in West Jefferson, her two older sisters - Shanda Moyer and Ashley Howard - told the Springfield News-Sun.

She had five children: Jayshawn, 11; Alyciea, 10; Elmyra, 7; Mycal, 6; and Hezekiah, 5, Moyer and Howard said.

“Jamie was such an amazing woman. No matter what she was going through, she always made the ones around her smile so bright,” Moyer said. “We are so lost and numb. She was my best friend and now she’s gone.”

“We want justice for our baby girl... She loved her family and her children... we all want justice for her,” Moyer added.

Lavender also had six siblings, four sisters - Shanda, Ashley, Courtney and Jozlen - and two brothers - James and Dustin.

“Jamie was a bright, beautiful soul who loved her family and her kids no matter what was going on in life. She meant the world to all of us and we hate to be going through this,” Howard said.

Moyer said they also lost their mother two years ago.

“We just lost our mother, Misty, two years ago on April 1, and Jamie took that so hard, but now she’s with our mommy watching over us all,” she said.

Officers responded around 5:25 p.m. on Monday to a home in the 120 block of Jackson Street after receiving a 911 call of a male lying at the back of the residence with a possible gunshot wound, according to a release from police.

Police found one man lying just outside the entry door, and the others were found inside the residence in the village of West Jefferson, roughly 15 miles west of downtown Columbus, police said.

Police tape placed at the scene of a shooting on Monday night in West Jefferson, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Police say four bodies were found inside and outside a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio, about 20 miles west of Columbus. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Kyle Robertson Credit: Kyle Robertson

Investigators don’t know what prompted the shooting, Floyd told reporters on Tuesday.

“Something brought somebody to a dead-end street,” Floyd said.

Police said they have no information about any suspects at this time. It’s also unclear whether there are any survivors or witnesses.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting West Jefferson police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Jefferson Police Department Detective Bureau at 614-879-7672 or the anonymous phone tip line at 614-379-5175.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.