Springfield Twp. OVI checkpoint Friday to kick off drive sober campaign

The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is a targeted law enforcement and education effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road. The enforcement initiative runs from Aug. 13 through Sept. 1 this year.

“With today’s technology making it very easy to call friends or an Uber for a ride, there’s no excuse for getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle when you are under the influence,” Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark said during a press conference. “It’s irresponsible, dangerous and just plain stupid.”

The sobriety checkpoint Friday will be held 7-9 p.m. on U.S. Route 40 near mile post 11 in Springfield Twp., Cook said.

There will also be nearby “saturation controls to combat OVI-related injury and fatal crashes,” he said.

“We continue to collaboratively work together to focus our efforts on intercepting and removing motorists who choose to risk their own lives and the lives of others by driving under the influence,” Cook said.

Law enforcement cannot fight this issue alone, he said, adding that roadway safety is a shared responsibility.

“We need your help,” Cook said. “We need your commitment to make our road safe by responsibly planning ahead to designate a sober driver or using a ride-sharing program and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.”

The Springfield Police Division, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol are all stepping up high-visibility patrols during the enforcement and prevention efforts. These are funded by state and local traffic safety grants.

Law enforcement is also working with community partners on prevention education efforts, Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott said.

Impaired driving is preventable and can have lasting impacts, Elliott said.

“Each year, lives are lost and families are forever changed because of drivers who choose to operate a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Elliott said. “These situations are preventable tragedies that leave an indelible mark on victims, their loved ones and our entire community.”

As of Monday, there have been 10 OVI fatalities and 303 OVI arrests in Clark County in 2025, according to a release from the Clark County Combined Health District. At this time last year, there were 347 OVI arrests.

While there has been a decrease, Cook told the News-Sun that any number of impaired drivers and fatalities is too many.

Anyone who notices dangerous or impaired driving can call #677 to reach the Ohio State Highway Patrol, or they can call local law enforcement.