Arts Council’s Showtime! season to feature iconic titles, seasonal shows

The SAC is building the Showtime! season toward its 60th anniversary season of the Summer Arts Festival in 2026, according to executive director Krissy Brown.

“It’s an eclectic mix, some themes in the past of family-friendly, unique performers and new stuff to Springfield to reenergize the arts community here,” she said.

To open the season on Oct. 14 is an act that fits the Halloween spirit, The Vampire Circus, a sort of mash-up of Cirque du Soleil meets Tim Burton, mixing circus cabaret with a haunted theme.

“There’s not a whole lot of Halloween programming, and this is family-friendly and nothing inappropriate,” said Brown.

A long holiday tradition is the showing of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and co-presenting with the Clark State PAC will lead to a different, but familiar live take on the Peanuts classic on Dec. 7. Brown wanted this to be a contribution of a family-friendly event for Holiday in the City.

Yet another variant of a beloved classic will find “Wizard of Oz on Ice” on Feb. 25. It has been several years since the Kuss Auditorium has featured a skating event, and this will be a new musical adaptation reimagining of the famed story of Dorothy and Toto’s adventure in the land of Oz.

It will include skating and an ice light show spectacle to appeal to all ages. It’s timely with the popularity of the “Wicked” film, Brown said, and it can be an introduction of the timeless story for kids.

Spring is prom season and to mark it, SAC will again join forces with Clark State’s Theatre Arts program to present a musical with the theme, April 10-12. “The Prom” is a newer show with relevant themes to a modern audience and very rock and roll, Brown said.

As proms involve teens, members of the SAC’s Youth Arts Ambassadors will lend an age-appropriate approach instead of older actors portraying high schoolers.

“We’re excited to bring this in and for the partnership. It’s perfect to use kids as the students in the show,” said Brown.

The season’s final show will end one season and usher in another landmark one. May 29 will be a kickoff to the Summer Arts Festival’s 60th season in the Turner Studio Theater at a time to be determined to honor its legacy and the future.

“We’re really hoping these shows bring some new audience members along with those who have supported us for so many years,” Brown said.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to springfieldartscouncil.org.