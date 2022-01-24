Springfield to purchase fire engine that is to be used once new fire stations are completed

The city had previously put off replacing the fire engine that is at the station on Selma Road due to the station’s door height not supporting newer fire engine models.

However, the city is currently looking at building three new fire stations, one of which would replace the one at Selma. The new stations would be located at South Limestone Street, Burt Street and at an undetermined location that will most likely be in the eastside of the city.

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said that the hope is for the new fire engine to be ready by the time the new fire stations come online. The decision to build new stations allowed the city to start the process of replacing the old fire engine at Selma.

The action to authorize the purchase took place at the city commission’s public meeting last week.

During the same meeting, commissioners authorized the city manager to enter into a contract with Polydyne Inc. for the purchase of liquid polymer, for a period of one year with an option to renew for two additional one-year periods, for an amount not to exceed $77,400.

The liquid polymer is to be used at the city’s Wastewater Treatment plant.