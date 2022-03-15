Springfield to host national Marine Corps League meeting

“This is a great honor,” said Stanley Williams, Judge Advocate of Springfield #963. “Our detachment has been growing and gotten national recognition.”

One of the special guests will be National MCL Commandant Bob Borka. States represented will include Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Besides building membership, the meetings will discuss how to maintain programs such as the Toys for Tots program, a longstanding tradition which has been affected, as well as helping out Marines who need the help and to support the funerals. Williams said the local Honor Guard averages two to three veterans’ funerals a week locally.

The meetings will be at Courtyard by Marriott. While it is for registered MCL members only, the public is invited to a memorial service for fallen Marines between 8:30-9 a.m. Saturday, March 19 outside the Courtyard near the mural on back of the former Regent Theater building.

The event will include a reading of names of recently deceased Marines, the playing of “Taps” and a 21-gun salute.

Williams is also proud to be able to help bring dollars into the local economy through lodging, with 35 rooms being occupied, meals at local restaurants and other expenditures.

“This is a feather in our detachment’s cap and in Springfield’s cap,” he said. “This won’t be back here for another 10-12 years.”

The MCL is always looking for new members and is open to honorably discharged Marines as regular members, but those who did not serve can join as associate members.

Springfield #963 meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the VFW 1031, 1237 E. Main St. For more information, contact Williams at devildog924@gmail.com.