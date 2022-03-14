For many Clark County businesses and organizations, masks are optional

Some zip codes in Champaign County had a vaccination rate of less than 40%, while others had a vaccination rate of over 50%, according to the same analysis.

But, where masks are required to be worn locally is still dependent on individual establishments and organizations as well as policies set by local governmental agencies pertaining to public buildings.

Mask mandates have been lifted at both Clark County and Springfield government buildings. In Clark County, employees as well as nonemployees have not been required to wear masks at those offices or public meetings since May. But mask wearing has been encouraged, especially for the unvaccinated, by local officials during rises in COVID-19 cases last year due to the Delta and Omicron variants, according to Mike Cooper, spokesman for the county.

The city of Springfield lifted its mask requirements later into 2021 and that included those pertaining to both employees and visitors as well as at public meetings. However, mask wearing was still encouraged.

But, the lifting of that mandate did not include all city employees. Springfield firefighters are still required to wear masks if they are not vaccinated, said Valerie Lough, the community information coordinator for the city.

In terms of the local business community, whether you need to wear a mask to enter or work are dependent on each businesses COVID policies, which are often times influenced by state mandates or guidelines.

Mike McDorman, the president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership, said that it can depend on the type of business as well as its size and the nature of its work. He said if employees are more likely to interact with customers such as in retail, there is a higher chance that the business will have a mask requirement.

But even in the retail industry there is also a difference between a small business or smaller company verses a larger chain or national retailer.

But McDorman expects the frequency of mask requirements to decrease as cases go down and the CDC has changed its guidance regarding mask wearing as that agency pivots its focus more on the number of hospitalizations and less on the number of cases.

Most businesses that spoke to the news sun no longer require mask wearing and many changed their policy around the same time Ohio lifted its mask mandate in June of last year.

Dan Freeman, who owns Le Torte Dolci and Salato Deli on North Fountain Avenue as well as Crust & Company at COhatch along with his wife Lisa, said that they have not required patrons or employees to wear mask since the summer and has left that choice up to the individual.

The manufacturer Topre, which has a facility in Springfield that employs around 600 people, stopped requiring associates to wear mask as a result of the lifting of the state mandate.

However, the company still provides mask to those who want to wear them and has maintained social distance measures, said Brad Pepper, executive vice president of Topre America.

Employees at the Springfield facility work in person and Topre operates nine facilities in the country and it operates in four states.

Ross McGregor, who is the president of the Springfield manufacturer Pentaflex, said that the nature of their work allows for social distancing and that mask have not been required for employees or patrons since Ohio lifted its mask mandate.

McGregor said moving forward the company plans to monitor the situation as well as pay attention to any new guidance coming from the state and the CDC.

Some companies that have continue implementing policies that require mask wearing are looking to change that this month.

Assurant, which is a global provider of risk management products and services, employs roughly 1,600 people at its Springfield location and starting on Monday will make mask wearing optional at all of its offices in the country.

“We will continue to monitor any changes to pandemic risk levels, and will adjust this approach if and when necessary and appropriate,” said Linda Recupero, a spokeswoman for the company.

The majority of Assurant’s Springfield employees have been working from home amid the pandemic. Those in the office were to follow safety protocols such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

The company has looked to enable new types of work arrangements for its employees that will be implemented at the end of the month. That includes in-office work, virtual as well as a hybrid situation between the two.

“In Springfield, we will have a large percentage of our employee base who will continue to work virtually. We’re pleased to enable our employees to have greater flexibility in their work arrangements while maintaining productivity,” said Recupero.