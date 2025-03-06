Springfield Symphony to sail to music of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

“I chose the piece because it is a very compelling score, one that uses the orchestral forces brilliantly,” said SSO conductor and musical director Peter Stafford Wilson, who has invited Susie Seiter, who is experienced at conducting the score for a live audience, in as guest conductor.

Seiter said the audience can expect a non-traditional orchestral concert hall experience. She has a unique connection to it, having worked for the Disney music preparation office since 2009, and the team had a hand in preparing and orchestrating the original score for this live concert. Disney released the film.

“It was one of the first live to film concerts ever, and it is a thrill to get to conduct it 16 years later where I have conducted countless other live to film concerts that have come after,” Seiter said. “While classical concerts expect mostly silence and close listening, I encourage more cheering, more laughter, more fun. I want audiences to react to the events on screen and the excitement of the orchestra and the live experience that comes with a live film concert.”

The first film of the hugely successful “Pirates of the Caribbean” series starring Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, the movie saw composers Han Zimmer and Klaus Badelt create music that changed the sound of action scores in film at the time, Seiter said, which is why it’s a solid choice for a presentation such as this.

“They combined the thrill of the action-adventure genre with the humor and heart at the center of these beloved characters. I’ve seen Hans Zimmer change the sound and landscape of film scores every three years since I started studying film music as a child. He’s the revolutionary modern composer of our time who is still creating art and experiences,” she said.

Wilson called the process of getting the SSO prepared for a show like this a very challenging process, which is helped by having Seiter conduct.

“The orchestra prepares for something like this in the same way they practice for any work. There are technical and musical demands, to be sure, but they rely closely on the conductor to achieve correct tempos and aesthetic points in the film,” said Wilson. “The process in the hall is very quick as there will be one rehearsal to explore the score and then one rehearsal to put it with the movie.”

Tickets cost $47-76 with convenience and handling fees added. For tickets or more information, go to www.springfieldsym.org/event-details/beyond-the-screen-pirates-of-the-caribbean-in-concert.