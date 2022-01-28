Springfield Symphony Orchestra concert to present world premiere work

“It is my hope that this composition provides a means for optimism and encourages us all to consider the question ‘what is the foundation of our expectation for a better future,’” Jaquith said of the piece.

Elgar’s “Cello Concerto” will be led by guest cellist Jolyon Pegis. It was composed in the aftermath of World War I and differs from “Light on the Horizon.”

Rounding out the show will be “The Moldau” by Bedrich Smetana, inspired by the longest river in the Czech Republic. The program notes describe the piece as “time and circumstance ebb and flow much like nature itself, and gives us hope in a brighter future,” which echoes the Jaquith piece.

“I elected to add the Smetana ‘Moldau’ as it is a familiar piece and a favorite to many of us,” Wilson said.

He also said this repertoire lends itself to cycling substitute musicians into the mix with four cancellations and a fifth in quarantine but hoping to join by the concert. But Wilson kept his good humor about the situation.

“The things they did not teach me in conducting school,” said Wilson.

This show will go without an intermission to minimize audience exposure.

Jaquith will speak about creating “Light on the Horizon” during the pre-show concert talk in the Performing Arts Center’s Turner Studio Theater at 6:45 p.m.

Clark State requires masks be worn by audience members in the PAC to attend this performance. Distance seating will be available.

HOW TO GO

What: Springfield Symphony Orchestra – “Light on the Horizon”

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

Admission: $40.40-$66

More info: 937-328-3874 or go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.