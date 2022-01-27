Former Congressman, business leader Clarence J. ‘Bud’ Brown dies

Caption Former Representative Clarence "Bud" Brown was on hand during the William Saxbe memorial service Sunday, Sept. 5 at Mechanicsburg High School. Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey Caption Former Representative Clarence "Bud" Brown was on hand during the William Saxbe memorial service Sunday, Sept. 5 at Mechanicsburg High School. Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Brown also served as deputy secretary and acting secretary of the Department of Commerce under President Ronald Reagan, and he also ran for Ohio governor in 1982, winning the Republican nomination, but losing the general election to Democrat Richard Celeste.

Prior to his election to Congress, Brown worked as a journalist in his family’s business, Brown Publishing Company, which had been founded by his father. Following his father’s death, Brown served as president of the company from 1965-1976 and chairman of the board from 1976-2002.

In his hometown of Urbana, Brown was active in the community as co-founder of the Urbana Rotary Club and Urbana City Park. He was named Man of the Year by the Urbana Chamber of Commerce and served as president of Ohio Young Republicans. He also served as a board member of the National Presbyterian Church of Washington D.C., Wilberforce University and Urbana College. He served as president of the Harvard Business School Club of Washington. D.C. from 1986-88 and was a founding member of the Friends of Cedar Bog.

Brown was a supporter of Wilberforce University and Central State University, two historically black universities (HBCUs) in his district. His efforts led to passage of a law in 1980 establishing a National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center in Wilberforce, according to his obituary. The museum, which opened in 1988, is one of the first national museums dedicated to African-American history.

Brown served as president and chief executive officer of the United States Capitol Historical Society from 1992 to 1999, succeeding the founder, Fred Schwengel, another retired Republican Congressman. The Society recognized Brown’s role in its history by giving him the Freedom Award as he retired, according to his obituary.

He also was an advocate for environmental responsibility, fighting for the designation of Cedar Bog, near his home in Urbana, Ohio, as a National Natural Landmark in 1967, and the inclusion in 1969 of the Little Miami River as a federally designated National Wild and Scenic River, according to his obituary.

Brown was born in Columbus on June 18, 1927. He graduated from Western High School in Washington, D.C., 1944; earned a bachelor’s from Duke University in 1947, and an MBA from Harvard Business School, 1949; served in the United States Navy, from1944-1946 and 1950-1953, according to his obituary.

Bud and his wife, Joyce, had four children. The oldest, Beth, died in 1964 at age seven after a three-year battle with leukemia. Bud and Joyce established the Beth Brown Memorial Foundation in her name later that year. Foundation scholarships have helped hundreds of high school graduates from Champaign County study medical and related careers in college, according to Brown’s obituary.

Brown is survived by his wife, Joyce Eldridge Brown; children, Clarence J. “Clancy” (Jeanne Johnson-Brown) Brown III, Catherine “Cate” Brown Brinnon and Roy Eldridge (Christine Nazarovech) Brown; grandchildren, Rose Beth Johnson-Brown, James Ransom Johnson-Brown, Clark Evan Brinnon II, Camille Anderson Brinnon, and John Henry “Jack” Brown; family friends Turan and Bridget Tombul; and former staffer Virginia “Ginny” Gano and many other former staff members known as “the Brownies.”

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Bud Brown’s name may be made to the BrownRidge Foundation, which provides assistance to benefit small communities, at 430 Scioto St., Urbana, Ohio 43078-0071.