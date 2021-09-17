Springfield Symphony opens season Saturday

But Wilson didn’t choose Elfman just based on his cinematic talent, but his versatility.

“The music of film composers has long been a way to reach audiences that may lack understanding of the symphony orchestra, but certainly embrace its sonic influence on the experience,” he said. “Danny Elfman has one of those totally unique sounds in film score writing and his foray into a strictly symphonic work is fascinating.”

Elfman’s “Eleven Eleven” concerto for violin and orchestra will demonstrate that versatility. To bring the violin section to life, Wilson chose Sandy Cameron, one of the earliest artists to share the Kuss stage with him, as guest performer.

The program will begin with another famous film composer, Bernard Herrman’s Mount Rushmore music from the classic Alfred Hitchcock film “North by Northwest” and excerpts from Suite from “The Gadfly” by Dimitri Shostakovich, arranged by Levon Atovmyan.

Wilson chose these composers’ works as Elfman has indicated on several occasions their distinct influences on his compositional style. And the scores represented two of Wilson’s favorites from this repertoire.

“It will be a thrill for all of us onstage to be back in front of a live audience, the most important ingredient in a performance,” he said.

Masks are required upon entry into the PAC for this performance and for all events there and at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.

HOW TO GO

What: Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Danny Elfman’s Eleven Eleven

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $40.40-66.00

More info: 937-325-8100 or go to www.springfieldsym.org/