Springfield Symphony has return pianist for weekend concert

“Richard Strauss’ epic ‘Der Rosenkavalier’, although a comic opera, is one of the most passionate expressions of love in the repertoire,” he said. “This suite, loosely following the story, sets the most famous melodies from the piece in symphonic form.”

Wilson calls Hector Berlioz one of the architects of the romantic era in music, embracing the idea of programmatic music, or music that tells a specific story. His “Overture, OP 3 H23″ will be the concert opener, what Wilson said this is a gem rarely performed from an uncompleted opera.

Berlioz also was a leader in the development of the art or orchestration, that is, the ability to set a melody in its optimum voice with the instruments of the orchestra. “Judges of the Secret Court” was an opera he never completed, but the overture is a gem that is rarely performed, Wilson said.

The SSO got off to a strong start with an enthusiastic response to the October season opener with celebrated guest violinist Itzhak Perlman. Wilson hopes audiences and music lovers will be eager to explore the range of music and talent it combines.

“I have been complimented, after our opening performance, that the Orchestra ‘rose to the occasion’ of its celebrated guest,” he said. “The truth is, the Symphony’s artists played at their usual high level of excellence. That swath of the public needs to join us more often to experience the excitement that is the Springfield Symphony, and Saturday night will be a prime opportunity.”

HOW TO GO

What: Springfield Symphony Orchestra with guest pianist Spencer Myer

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Admission: $42-68

More info: springfieldsym.org/spencer-myer/