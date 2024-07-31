Springfield police ask public for help locating missing adult

The Springfield Police Division is asking the public for assistance in locating a Springfield man reported missing in December.
Cameron R. Baugh, 22, was last seen in October 2023 and was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2023, according to police. He was last seen in the area of Limecrest Terrace in Springfield — immediately southeast of the I-70 interchange with Limestone Street.
His family does not have information on his current whereabouts, according to police.
Baugh is 5-foot-3, has brown or blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 937-324-7695.
