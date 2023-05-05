X

Springfield Summer Arts Festival: The complete six-week lineup

Warmer temperatures have many Clark County residents thinking ahead to the 2023 Summer Arts Festival, the six-week series of performances put on annually by the Springfield Arts Council.

The free shows — remember to drop in donations when volunteers pass the hat — are staged in the Veterans Park amphitheater. Shows begin at 8 p.m. unless noted.

>> FULL STORY: 26 acts set to perform at 2023 Springfield Summer Arts Festival

Here is a look at the lineup by day:

Wednesday, June 14: Disney’s Newsies Jr. (Youth Arts ambassadors/ Broadway in the Park)

Thursday, June 15: Disney’s Newsies Jr. (Youth Arts ambassadors/ Broadway in the Park)

Friday, June 16: Disney’s Newsies Jr. (Youth Arts ambassadors/ Broadway in the Park)

Saturday, June 17: “Parrothead Party” beginning at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 17: Parrots of the Caribbean

Sunday, June 18: KidsFest in the Park (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 21: The PettyBreakers – Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Thursday-Saturday, June 22-24: “Wine, Women & Waterloo Weekend” at 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 22: Simply Spice – The Spice Girls Tribute

Friday, June 23: Material Girls

Saturday, June 24: ABBAmania Canada – The Music of ABBA

Sunday, June 25: Nehemiah Hope and Unity Concert

Wednesday, June 28: Queen Nation – A Tribute to the Music of Queen

Thursday, June 29: McGuffey Lane

Friday, June 30: The Ten Band: Tribute to Pearl Jam

Saturday, July 1: Hollywood Swinging – The Tribute to Kool and The Gang

Sunday, July 2: Griffin House

Wednesday July 5 Resurrection – The Journey Tribute

Thursday, July 6: That Arena Rock Show

Friday, July 7: Adelee and Gentry

Saturday, July 8: Brass Tracks Band

Sunday, July 9: Springfield Symphony Orchestra

Wednesday July 12: Turn to Stone: The ELO Tribute

Thursday, July 13: Fourth Avenue

Friday, July 14: Superstar – The Carpenters Reimagined

Saturday, July 15: Fleetwood Gold – The Fleetwood Mac Experience

Sunday, July 16: “The Comedy of Errors” - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Wednesday, July 19: I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience

Thursday, July 20: Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers

Friday, July 21: Phil Dirt and The Dozers

Saturday, July 22: Elton Rohn: North America’s Premier Elton John Tribute

