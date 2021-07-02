Springfield Summer Arts Festival gets fresh start for 55th season

“We’re just happy it’s back,” said Michelle Bishop of Springfield, who attends several shows a year with husband Alan. The pair arrived two hours before the show and passed the time playing cards and soaking up the atmosphere; it’s an important part of the experience for them with seats down near the stage.

“It’s always a good time out here under the sun,” Alan Bishop said. “We love the idea Springfield has an arts festival for free.”

You couldn’t get any closer to the stage than the pit area right in front of it where patrons can purchase seats for $20 apiece. It’s where Springfielder residents Clyde and Nancy Catron don’t mind paying several times a year although the festival is admission-free.

“If you go to a concert someplace it’s going to cost more than $40,” reasoned Nancy Catron. “Whatever it is it’s worth it here.”

The Catrons, who are in their late 70s, have been attending shows here for 25-30 years and are energized from the interaction of the performers within feet of them. And though the speakers are right up front, they pop out their hearing aids to compensate.

“We enjoy all kinds of music and this is a wonderful facility to hear it at. We’ll keep on coming here as long as we can,” Clyde Catron said.

The Summer Arts Festival kicked off their 2021 season with the K-Tel All-Stars Thursday evening. Hundreds of people came out to listen to some 70's music and have a good time. The festival was canceled due to COVID last year. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

It isn’t just the locals who enjoy the Festival. People like Jeff Carmona and his wife and sometimes other friends travel here from Beaverceek.

A music fan transplanted from New York, he was working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base when a coworker turned Carmona onto the festival years ago and he makes a point to attend, reasoning the drive isn’t any farther than to Dayton or other areas that also offer live entertainment.

The Summer Arts Festival kicked off their 2021 season with the K-Tel All-Stars Thursday evening. Hundreds of people came out to listen to some 70's music and have a good time. The festival was canceled due to COVID last year. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“It’s great to be outside and a great place to meet people too,” he said while socializing during intermission.

Even festival volunteers are happy to be back. Clara Gordon was tired of just being stuck inside with little to do but clean her house.

Explore Arts Festival announces summer lineup

A longtime usher here and at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, she’s in her element despite the heat, storms or winds that may pop up.

“I love all music and this is the place to me, it just fills my soul with joy and seeing the people out in the fresh air,” she said. “This is God’s country.”

Gordon had several people stop and say hello, friends she’s made over the years. It also helps her stay young even at 90 years old.

Arts Council executive director Tim Rowe said the rainy weather was worrisome early Thursday, but as the rain dried and the sun came out it was something of a metaphor for the Festival’s return.

“It’s a great start. We welcome the community’s support for the festival,” he said.

The festival will run through July 24.