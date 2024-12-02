Springfield students to return after school canceled for no heat

Students at one of Springfield’s middle schools will return to class Tuesday after school was canceled Monday because of a building issue.
Roosevelt Middle School classes were canceled Monday because of no heat in the building, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.
The heat has been restored as of Monday afternoon, according to a district spokesperson. Students will be back in session on Tuesday.
District officials had asked families on Monday morning not to drop students off. Bus drivers stopped by bus stops to tell students to return home.
