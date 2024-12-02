What’s happening this week: Theatre auditions, tree lighting, history of Santa

Gemini Coffee & Eats, 1300 U.S. 68 in Urbana, is hosting a Harry Potter Week this Monday through Friday.

The shop will be transformed with Hogwarts-inspired decor, new drinks, pastries, food, contests and giveaways.

Citizens Circle

A Citizens Circle for all formerly incarcerated individuals will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Clark County Public Library, Gaier Room, 201 S. Fountain Ave.

Join for food, community, resources and connection.

A free gas card or bus pass will be given to those who register in advance by calling 937-679-6474 or visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/BZPX2L6.

For more information, visit www.clarkcountyohio.gov/764/Citizens-Circle.

Food pantry

The Open-Hands Free Pantry is open to serve low-income families from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and from 2-4 p.m. Thursday at a new location at the Springfield First Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 151 S. Bird Road, between Route 40 and South Charleston Pike on the east side of Springfield.

Supported by several local churches and corporate sponsors, the Open-Hands Free Pantry has provided groceries for low-income families for over 20 years. Originally located at St. Mary’s Church, about 18 years ago they moved to a store-front in Southern Village Shopping Center. Since June of 2021, the distribution point has been Covenant United Methodist Church on Johnny Lytle Ave.

Besides groceries, fresh produce, and meat products, the pantry also gives out “hygiene kits” consisting of toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, toilet paper and more. Each month, clients are also given $5 cash vouchers they can redeem at either Goodwill Store in Springfield.

On each distribution day, the store will close after 50 families have been served. When registering, the head of household must show ID and meet residential and income requirements.

Theatre auditions

Auditions for the Springfield Civic Theatre production of “The Rocky Horror Show” will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the recital hall at Krieg Hall, 632 Woodlawn Ave., on the Wittenberg University campus. Callbacks will be Wednesday and Thursday, depending on turnout.

Please wear regular clothes; do not dress like a character in the show. Be prepared to sing 32 bars of a song from the show of a character you would be interested in playing or are familiar with. Be sure to show range, and keep in mind this is a rock and roll score.

Performances will be Feb. 13-15 in the John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St. The show will be directed by Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp, with music directed by Dave Diamond and choreography by Jaimie Wilke. Rehearsals will begin in December.

Neuter certifications

The Animal Welfare League of Clark County will sell cat spay and neuter certifications from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the shelter at 6330 Willowdale Road.

If you have a female cat visiting you now, in January or February she will need a mate and 30 days later she will bring you a family of baby kittens. Just as important is neutering the male cat, as he can make many more babies.

If you have a dog, you can fill out an application and the committee will then choose six. If you’re chosen, you will be notified that day.

Lights of Love

The Springfield Regional Medical Center’s Auxiliary will host the 33rd annual tree lighting service at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the main lobby of the hospital. This event will also feature Christmas carols, treats and other festivities.

For a minimum of $5, donors will have the names of their loved ones, “In memory of” or “in honor of” placed on a snowflake ornament. The ornaments will decorate three trees in the lobby during the Christmas season.

The ornaments will be on display on the tree in the lobby and can be picked up between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3 when trees are taken down. After that, they will be available to pick up at the SRMC volunteer office. Those interested in participating can pick up an order form at the Gardenview Gift Shop inside SRMC or call the volunteer office at 937-523-5190 to request an order form in the mail.

Ladies night out

Urbana Brewing Co. will host a ladies night out at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 35 Monument Square.

There will be specialty cocktails, food items and music by female performing artists.

Heritage Center speaker series

The Heritage Center will have the next in their Speaker Series at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first floor Crabill Discovery Hall, with, “Adventures with Santa.”

Craig Garrelts, a talented and captivating Santa portrayal artist, specializes in the rich and fascinating history of St. Nicholas, tracing his evolution from ancient roots to the beloved modern-day figure of Santa Claus. This presentation is not only entertaining but deeply informative, offering audiences a delightful blend of storytelling, historical insight, and holiday spirit.

This is recommended for ages 8 and up. This event is free for Clark County Historical Society members. For non-members, the single ticket price is $10, or $25 for families of three or more living in the same household. For more information and to register, visit https://cutt.ly/hcsanta, or https://heritage.center/, or https://www.facebook.com/clarkcountyhistory/.

Heritage Center enchanted forest

Through December leading up to Christmas, the Heritage Center’s second floor Hellmuth Rotating Gallery will be transformed into an Enchanted Forest. Guests are invited to wander through a twinkling wonderland of beautifully decorated holiday trees.

The experience is free. The room will be open to enjoy during the museum’s regular hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.