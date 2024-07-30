Springfield sports charter school grows to over 100 students for second year

The academy first opened last August to grades K-5, and will add a grade each year to eventually serve as a K-12 grade school.

“The academy is a sports academy committed to competitive academics and daily physical engagement that exceeds the state requirement for physical education,” said principal Travonna Hunter. “Students in all grades receive 60-80 minutes of physical education daily where various team games and sports are practiced.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

School officials said there are 102 students enrolled as of the last week of July, with plans to reach at least 125 by the end of the first week of school, with 90% of existing students re-enrolling.

The start of the second school year will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, and staff is “excited to welcome students to SAA where the magic happens,” Hunter said.

The school, which is supported by former Ohio State football standout and Springfield native Braxton Miller, is owned and operated by ACCEL School Network, a company that operates charter schools across the country, including 78 in Ohio.

Since last year was the school’s first year of operation, the first state report card for SSA won’t come out until this fall.

“We learned a lot our first year and grew to 77 students the last day of of school ... We had a great year exceeding our enroll and academic goal,” Hunter said. “We received recognition at the annual Accel awards, bringing a silver trophy for display. Our academics are competitive, our staff is passionate and our culture is welcoming. We set the stage where staff and students enjoy coming to SSA. We look forward to welcoming more families.”

Sports-oriented schools are not a new thing in Ohio. Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy is one of at least three “Prep and Fitness” charter schools that has operated in southwest Ohio in recent years. And the roots of the idea go at least back to the Cincinnati Academy of Physical Education (CAPE) a school that won multiple Ohio state championships during its run from 1977 to the mid-1990s.

At SSA, Hunter said students receive daily instruction in English/language arts, math, science, social studies and sports, as well as art, music, technology and social-emotional learning. Throughout the year, students, teachers, administrators and parents will track academic performance based on regular assessments, scrimmages and academic competition, as well as intervention and enrichment to make sure each individual student gets what they need.

In addition to fitness, intramural practice and game theory, students will play card and board games to learn aspects of sportsmanship, collaboration and leadership, Hunter said. By fourth grade, students will have the opportunity to participate in competitive intramural and league sports, and middle school students will have the opportunity for seasonal or year-round team sports.

This year the academy will offer track, flag football, soccer and basketball. Last year, they opened a community basketball league with Springfield Elite and the Braxton Miller Foundation and hope to bring it back as a yearly tradition, Hunter said.

The academy plans to partner locally to offer dance, cheerleading and performing arts after school, and they will have an after school program for K-6 grades from 3-7 p.m.

Hunter said the academy is partnering with various local organizations and teams, but also has its own local team that they open to the community to allow all students to play. All enrolled students can play for free with “the goal to showcase what students learn weekly in PE,” and non-SSA students will pay a small community player fee.

“We are community school and look forward to serving the community through partnering with our parents and local stakeholders,” Hunter said. “We create a positive culture for learning and sports; where students are committed to being great students and athletes.”

The academy will host “welcome to SSA” and “meet the teacher” nights from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 for students in K-3, and Tuesday, Aug. 6 for students in 3-6.

There will also be a “back-to-school bash” on Saturday, Aug. 10, in partnership with the Gammon House, Give Thanks Food Pantry, Springfield Elite, BES Supplies and BMF Foundation.