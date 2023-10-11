Springfield skate rink to host fundraiser for breast cancer fund

A Springfield skating rink will soon host a fundraiser as part of October’s breast cancer awareness month.

The USA Skate Center will host the skating fundraiser to raise money for the Breast Cancer Endowment Fund (BCEF) of Clark County.

“We have immediate family and friends who have been affected by cancer and especially breast cancer,” said owners Rob and Tara Patterson. “This group helps women during some of the scariest times in someone’s life. I hope no one has to go unchecked because they don’t have the insurance to cover a mammogram. It would really be great if we could bring in enough people to really make a difference for this cause.”

The BCEF provides financial assistance to women in Clark or Champaign counties who have limited or no insurance for breast health or breast cancer services, as well as hospital and home visits, and self-help support groups facilitated by breast cancer survivors and the Pink Ribbon Society.

All mammograms and breast ultrasounds must be provided by one of the following facilities: Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St.; Mercy Health Springfield Imaging & Lab Center, 1343 N. Fountain Blvd.; or Ohio Valley Breast Center, 140 W. Main St.

This organization is a nonprofit whose volunteers are comprised entirely of breast cancer survivors. All of the proceeds raised by and through the organization is used for the following covered services including, but not limited to mammograms, breast ultrasounds, breast prostheses, post mastectomy bras, prosthetic wigs, camisoles, lymphedema sleeves and miaderm lotion.

Donations can be send to the Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark County, Inc., P.O. Box 2852, Springfield, Ohio 45501. For more information, visit the website at BCEFofClarkCounty.org or call 937-576-9364.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 2340 Valley Loop Road. The cost is $8 for admission with a free skate rental and $5 for parents to skate; 50% of each admission and 100% of all parent admissions will be donated to the BCEF.

USA Skate Center also did a fundraiser for the BCEF in the past before COVID-19, in conjunction with the German Twp. Police, and raised about $500.

The Pattersons said they are hoping for a great turnout and to raise twice that amount.