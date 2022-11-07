BreakingNews
Springfield shooting leaves man dead
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield shooting leaves man dead

News
6 minutes ago

One man was shot and killed on Springfield’s east side Sunday night.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Willis Avenue, which runs north and south off East High Street.

A large presence of Springfield police officers was at the scene as of about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, and the small street was closed. Detectives and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office arrived.

Video from a neighboring house showed 10 police cruisers on the street with fire and EMS units also there.

A neighbor said he heard three shots fired.

In Other News
1
Judge, commission races highlight Clark County ballot
2
Five big things to watch in Ohio on election night
3
OSU honors Springfielder: ‘He never forgot a place and a name’
4
Champaign County sheriff awarded $17K in federal traffic safety funds
5
Champaign commission race features term-limited state rep, write-in...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top