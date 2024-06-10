Springfield sets public meetings for proposed zoning code updates

Two additional sessions are planned for next month with locations and times to be announced closer to the scheduled dates, July 13 and 14.

City officials launched the review and revision of zoning provisions that have not been addressed since 2001. With 78% of the city zoned for single-family residences, the majority of citizens will be impacted by zoning changes.

Officials want public input on proposed code updates that will impact neighborhoods throughout the city. Meetings have already been held with two neighborhood associations and more are scheduled.

City zoning staffers Cheyenne Shuttleworth and Vaidehe Agwan shared feedback they’d received in sessions with the West End Neighborhood Association and South Fountain Neighborhood Association with Springfield City Commissioners at the recent commission meeting, noting that new ideas have emerged from those conversations with city residents.

As an example, Shuttleworth cited questions from residents living in the area of North Belmont Avenue between East Main and McCreight, who pointed out that multiple housing units constructed nearly a century ago included attached businesses, citing examples such as neighborhood grocery stores, hair salons, flower shops, etc. Current zoning prohibits those business operations, but those attending neighborhood meetings have expressed support for zoning changes that would permit small-scale neighborhood businesses.

Support was also expressed for combining RS-5 and RS-8 designated districts, that would expand the possibility of creating more duplex housing. However, expanding zoning to permit triplex or more individual units in existing areas designated as single-family residences was opposed by most participants.

Identified as less appropriate for neighborhood living were zoning changes to permit use of mobile homes or shipping containers as residences. But tiny house construction, provided the structures are complimentary to existing neighborhood, are a “maybe” for many of those participating in the neighborhood meetings.

Efforts to make community members aware of upcoming public meetings will include social media announcements as well as newspaper notification. Flyers will also be posted in public spaces, such as the library and in neighborhood business locations, to encourage more citizens to take part in discussions.