Springfield seeks public comment on $3.9M Derr Road project

The proposed roadway improvement project consists of a full-depth pavement replacement from Home Road to Villa Road, with an insertion of a two-way left turn lane.

In addition to that, adjustments will be made near Greystone Drive and the existing traffic signal at the Derr Road and Providence Avenue intersection will be removed.

A 10-foot shared-use path will be constructed on the west side of Derr Road, missing sidewalk sections will be replaced on the east side of Derr Road, and curb ramps will be constructed from Home Road to Villa Road

A marked pedestrian crossing with a raised concrete median and rectangular rapid flashing beacon signs will be constructed at Providence Avenue to provide safety measures for crossing Derr Road.

The online public presentation, as well as other project information and the comment form, can be accessed at structurepointpublic.com/derrroad.

Comments may be submitted by returning the comment form or by contacting City Engineer Leo Shanayda by phone, 937-525-5800, and by email at lshanayda@ springfieldohio.gov.