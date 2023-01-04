Champaign YMCA lets potential members try before they buy

The Champaign Family YMCA is allowing community members to check out the fitness center and classes over the next week to see if they want to join.
Try the Y will be held through Jan. 11 for people to participate in group or water exercise classes, and use the fitness center, swimming pool and gym.
During this month, the fee for a new membership will be waived.
“The Y’s mission of putting Christian principles into practice guides the Y’s staff and volunteers’ efforts to ensure that all members achieve personalized goals, make new friends and forge deep connections to a cause-driven organization that serves more than 5,000 individuals each year,” said CEO Paul Waldsmith.
The YMCA, 191 Community Drive in Urbana, is open from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Members can also purchase a key fob that grants them 24/7 access to the gym, fitness center and aerobic studio.
For more information, call the YMCA at 937-653-9622 or visit the website at www.champaignfamilyymca.org.
About the Author