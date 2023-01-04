springfield-news-sun logo
X

Champaign YMCA lets potential members try before they buy

News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The Champaign Family YMCA is allowing community members to check out the fitness center and classes over the next week to see if they want to join.

Try the Y will be held through Jan. 11 for people to participate in group or water exercise classes, and use the fitness center, swimming pool and gym.

During this month, the fee for a new membership will be waived.

ExploreClark County library to bring back open mic nights

“The Y’s mission of putting Christian principles into practice guides the Y’s staff and volunteers’ efforts to ensure that all members achieve personalized goals, make new friends and forge deep connections to a cause-driven organization that serves more than 5,000 individuals each year,” said CEO Paul Waldsmith.

The YMCA, 191 Community Drive in Urbana, is open from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Explore8 Wittenberg students pitch entrepreneurial ideas during Tiger Tank event

Members can also purchase a key fob that grants them 24/7 access to the gym, fitness center and aerobic studio.

For more information, call the YMCA at 937-653-9622 or visit the website at www.champaignfamilyymca.org.

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
Champaign County Pet of the Week
3
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Moorefield Twp
4
Springfield’s Selma Road fire station shuts down after 63 years
5
Two Springfield New Year’s holiday shootings related, not random...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top