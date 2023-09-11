Springfield schools to host substitute hiring fair

The Springfield City School District will host a substitute hiring event later this month.

The fair, which is to help build the district’s base of substitute employees, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Clark Preschool, 1500 W. Jefferson St.

“It cannot be stressed how important substitutes are to our daily operations and each child’s educational journey,” said Superintendent Bob Hill.

The district is hiring for several substitute positions including teachers, class aides, bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and kitchen aides.

Starting pay rates for substitute teachers is $120 to $194 a day, while other positions start at $13 to $17 an hour.

The “drop-in style” hiring event is open to the public. Those interested should be prepared to be interviewed on site.

For more information, call the district’s human resources department at 937-505-2827.

