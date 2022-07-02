springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield schools selects 2 new principals for high school, school of innovation

Springfield City School District has selected two new principals for the high school and School of Innovation.

Lisa Cunningham is the new Springfield High School Lead Principal and Kathleen Lee is the new School of Innovation (SOI) Principal.

“With these two at the helm of our high school education programs, I have no doubt that we will see growth within our students and the district as a whole,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “They know this district, they know our kids and they are both experienced educators and passionate advocates when it comes to our schools succeeding. I look forward to hearing their ideas and supporting them in these new leadership roles.”

Cunningham, who has been with the district for 23 years, and Lee, who has been with the district for more than 30 years, both have had various roles and recently served as an administrator at the high school.

The SOI is a second option for high school students in the district that focuses on student success through project-based learning instead of traditional classroom instruction.

