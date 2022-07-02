Springfield schools selects 2 new principals for high school, school of innovation

Lisa Cunningham is the new Springfield High School Lead Principal and Kathleen Lee is the new School of Innovation (SOI) Principal.

“With these two at the helm of our high school education programs, I have no doubt that we will see growth within our students and the district as a whole,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “They know this district, they know our kids and they are both experienced educators and passionate advocates when it comes to our schools succeeding. I look forward to hearing their ideas and supporting them in these new leadership roles.”