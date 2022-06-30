Fireworks, farmers markets, sales among events happening this weekend in Clark, Champaign counties

Other events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:

Farmers Markets

The Springfield Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday on Market Street between the Heritage Center and COhatch the Market for selections of fresh produce, baked goods, locally-sourced meats, artisan goods and more.

The Champaign County Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays at 200 E. Market St. in Urbana for locally grown vegetables, humanmade items and baked goods.

The St. Paris Farmers Market is held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of the municipal building.

Flea Markets

The Urbana Antique Show and Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays during the first week of every month except for August at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave. in Urbana.

The Mechanicsburg Flea Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays at the Old American Outlet Store, 39 S. Main St. in Mechanicsburg. There will be live music, food trucks, 50/50 raffle, cash drawings, antiques, housewares, art, electronics and more.

Explore Food bank to offer free warm meals to children at 7 sites this summer

Warder Center Rummage Sale

The Warder Literacy Center, 137 E. High St. in Springfield, will host its annual big tent rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Along with all the bargains, it will also feature a Bag of Books for $5 in the used bookstore and free hot sandwiches for those who are hungry.

Church Independence Day Celebration

Greater Life Springfield will host an Independence Day celebration at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Snyder Park’s main pavilion with a cookout, worship and fellowship.

Urbana Car, Truck and Bike Show

The 24th Annual Champaign Cruisers Firecracker Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday at Skelley Lumber Co., 1300 N. Main St. in Urbana. The gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10 and spectators are free. There will be 70 trophies, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, driver’s pot, dash plaques, food and a DJ. Awards will be held at 3 p.m. and you must be present to win. All proceeds will go to charity.