Fireworks, farmers markets, sales among events happening this weekend in Clark, Champaign counties
Several events will be held in Clark and Champaign counties this weekend, including the annual Buck Creek Boom fireworks show on Sunday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

1 hour ago

There will be two firework celebrations this week in Clark and Champaign counties.

The 27th annual Buck Creek Boom community fireworks show will be held on Sunday.

The fireworks will begin at dark, around 10 p.m., on the Banks of Buck Creek in Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield. It is also possible to view the show from many locations around the community.

The Grimes Field Fourth of July fireworks will be held Monday starting at dusk at the Municipal Airport, 1636 N. Main St. in Urbana.

The Grimes Flying Lab aircraft will fly at the field before the start of the fireworks. The museum will also open around 6 p.m.

Other events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:

Farmers Markets

The Springfield Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday on Market Street between the Heritage Center and COhatch the Market for selections of fresh produce, baked goods, locally-sourced meats, artisan goods and more.

The Champaign County Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays at 200 E. Market St. in Urbana for locally grown vegetables, humanmade items and baked goods.

The St. Paris Farmers Market is held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of the municipal building.

Flea Markets

The Urbana Antique Show and Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays during the first week of every month except for August at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave. in Urbana.

The Mechanicsburg Flea Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays at the Old American Outlet Store, 39 S. Main St. in Mechanicsburg. There will be live music, food trucks, 50/50 raffle, cash drawings, antiques, housewares, art, electronics and more.

Warder Center Rummage Sale

The Warder Literacy Center, 137 E. High St. in Springfield, will host its annual big tent rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Along with all the bargains, it will also feature a Bag of Books for $5 in the used bookstore and free hot sandwiches for those who are hungry.

Church Independence Day Celebration

Greater Life Springfield will host an Independence Day celebration at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Snyder Park’s main pavilion with a cookout, worship and fellowship.

Urbana Car, Truck and Bike Show

The 24th Annual Champaign Cruisers Firecracker Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday at Skelley Lumber Co., 1300 N. Main St. in Urbana. The gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10 and spectators are free. There will be 70 trophies, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, driver’s pot, dash plaques, food and a DJ. Awards will be held at 3 p.m. and you must be present to win. All proceeds will go to charity.

