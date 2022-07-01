Children in New Carlisle interact with, learn about animals during library program

This event was a one-time program as part of a series the library is offering in the park this summer, Bollar said. She said they were able to partner with a large local daycare, Wee Care, to bring in special performers and allowed them to reduce the price of the programs by sharing travel expenses.

“The library set up a summer of outdoor programming in Smith Park as a way of providing free and fun educational events for local families,” Bollar said. “Smith Park offers a shady, safe environment for kids to experience new things and learn about the world around them.”

This summer, the library has had storytelling, worm racing, Kona Ice, children’s yoga and Australian music. Some of the future events include the Olohana Strong Polynesian Dancers, a naturalist presenting on Monarch butterflies, a Tie Dye Part and a Crustacean Dance Party.

For more information on library events, visit the library’s website or Facebook.