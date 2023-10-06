Springfield schools receives area’s lowest ratings on state report card

The Springfield City School District received the lowest overall star rating in Clark County, and it was among the worst scores in the state. However, Superintendent Bob Hill emphasized progress the district made.

Report card ratings released by the Ohio Department of Education last month show school districts received an overall rating based on a new 1- to 5-star rating, with 5 being the highest. An overall rating of at least 3 stars means a district or school meets state standards, according to the ODE.

Springfield’s overall rating of 2 was third-lowest in the state in overall ratings out of 607 districts. Springfield almost had the county’s lowest star ratings across each category with a 2, except a 1 in progress and early literacy.

Although the district had low ratings, Hill said Springfield improved two of its four overall ratings of gap closing and graduation, rating a 2 in those categories instead of a 1 last year, and it increased student performance in 10 of 20 tested areas. He also noted some of the district buildings met state standards, including Horace Mann’s overall 3.5-star rating, and Hayward and Snowhill’s overall 3-star ratings.

“Despite the many challenges our students face and the direct correlation between poverty and academic performance, our dedicated team of educators and support staff work tirelessly to ensure that they are receiving the best while they are in our care – the best facilities, the best lunches, the best education, the best educators, and the best supportive practices,” he said.

Hill added it’s important to understand the report card system “in the greater context of its rankings of school districts.” He said Springfield is not considered an affluent school, with 70% of students classified as Medicaid eligible, all students qualified for free breakfast and lunches, and 5% considered homeless. The district also is experiencing an influx of non-native English speaking students that makes up 14% of total enrollment.

“The reality is that our students are coming to school with much more emotional baggage every day compared to their rural, affluent counterparts, which has a direct effect on their classroom performance,” he said.

The district had a performance index, which measures state test performance, of 52.6%, essentially the same as last year’s 52.7%.

When it comes to graduation rate, the district’s overall and four-year rates slightly increased. Springfield had an overall rate of 84.2%, compared to last year’s 81.8%. The four-year rate was 85.6% compared to last year’s 78.3%. The district also had a 19.7% in college, career, workforce and military readiness.

Hill said the report card only “gives a snapshot, not the whole picture.”

“I challenge and invite anyone in the community to spend a day in one of our buildings, sit with one of our preschool classes learning how to be kind to their classmates, participate in an elementary school building celebration that illuminates the many different heritages of our students or attend one of the many enriching after-school activities offered for middle school or high school students at no charge to families — the Springfield City School District is a great district,” he said.

The district is also working to improve student attendance by bringing awareness to and communicating the importance of it.

According to the Ohio Department of Education, chronically absent students in Ohio are 65% less likely to meet the Third Grade Reading Guarantee and 89% less likely to graduate high school on time. If a student misses two days of school per month, they will miss the equivalent of one year of class instruction by their high school graduation, and that figure is doubled if the child were to miss four days of school per month.

Some things the district has done includes billboard campaigns, social media messaging, increased phone communication between building leaders, secretaries and families, the creation of individualized success plans for families who may be struggling with attendance, and increased the number of district attendance officers.

“I encourage families to maintain an open channel of communication with their school,” Hill said. “Let someone know if you are having trouble getting your child to school — whether you face issues with transportation, child care or something else. Our students cannot learn if they are not at school.”

Hill said he looks forward of “building on the positive momentum” of the district’s performance.

“By concentrating on student learning data, finding creative ways to engage with Ohio’s Learning Standards and implementing the Science of Reading curriculum, as well as focusing on student and staff mental health and well-being, the district continues to advance the strategic plan that was adopted in 2021,” he said.

Compared to last year’s star ratings, Springfield increased by 1 star in gap closing and graduation, and stayed the same in progress, achievement and early literacy.