Springfield schools: Highway patrol’s role adjusting; package Tuesday no threat

Checks on a few Springfield schools at dismissal time on Tuesday did not reveal a visible law enforcement presence.

“While troopers are not assigned to individual buildings, the district continues to benefit from the OSHP’s increased presence in Springfield,” Jenna Leinasars, the district’s communications specialist, said Tuesday. “OSHP works collaboratively with our district and will be able to quickly respond to buildings as needed.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Lagonda Elementary School received a mysterious letter that was not specifically threatening, but rambling, vague and unusual, according to Springfield police.

Then around 4 p.m., the school received a package addressed to a school employee who no longer worked in that building. When contacted, she said that she was not expecting a package, and the school contacted police.

The Dayton Bomb Squad was called to the school, and they found the package was not an explosive device, police said.

The initial OSHP response came after non-credible bomb threats. Springfield schools officials did not immediately say whether troopers’ role was changing Wednesday.

Over the past month, OSHP has allowed Springfield police to use several of its patrol towers, which are equipped with cameras, for heightened security. The Ohio Department of Public Safety had bomb detection dogs stationed in Springfield each day, and members of Ohio’s Homeland Security office were also in the city.